Deezer’s new in-app remix feature lets users speed up and modify tracks by Céline Dion and other artists ‘with full rights compliance’

Deezer has launched a new feature, initially in its home market of France, that lets users remix tracks from participating artists.

The streaming service says it is the “first” music streaming platform to offer a remix feature developed “with full rights compliance and in agreement with the artists”.

The launch follows a move from rival Spotify in May, which announced licensing agreements with Universal Music Group to let fans create AI-powered covers and remixes.

YouTube‘s Dream Track tool, powered by Google DeepMind‘s Lyria model, already lets US creators use AI to restyle licensed songs via text prompts, generating 30-second snippets for YouTube Shorts.

A representative for Deezer told MBW that the Remix Lab feature is “not AI-powered” and that it lets users modify the audio stems from the recording (i.e., it doesn’t generate new audio).

They added that the platform’s technology works by playing four concurrent stems (a “battery stem, bass stem, voice stem, and ‘others’ stem”) for each track, and applies each user-requested modification at the stem level.

Remix Lab offers five types of modification: a genre or style change, tempo adjustment, pitch adjustment, reverb, and an equalizer.

Deezer developed an open-source tool called Spleeter back in 2019, which uses machine learning to split recordings into vocals, drums, bass and other stems.

When asked if the tech referenced in relation to the stems was Spleeter, a rep for the platform told MBW that Spleeter was the original version, but confirmed that it is using the same technology.

“This feature focuses on simplicity and accessibility, and in just a few clicks, users can reimagine and rediscover a track they already know and love, by applying either simple effects such as increasing the speed or adding reverb, or more elaborate transformations such as changes to musical genre and style,” said Pierre Trochu, Head of Product at Deezer.

The remix feature launched first in France, with Deezer saying it could be extended to other countries in the coming months.

Fans take part through contests, which they can find in the Deezer Club or on an artist’s page within the app.

Participants add their own changes to a track, and the resulting remix can be streamed, added to playlists, and shared, available exclusively on Deezer.

“TRUE TO OUR DNA, THESE FEATURES ARE MADE POSSIBLE WITH FULL PARTICIPATION OF THE ARTISTS, FULLY RESPECTING RIGHTS, AND MAXIMIZING EARNINGS FOR EACH TRACK.” ALEXIS LANTERNIER, DEEZER

At launch, fans can remix tracks including Céline Dion‘s J’irai où tu iras, Tiakola‘s Meuda, Alonzo‘s 18 carats and Alain Souchon‘s J’ai 10 ans.

Other tracks available to remix include Ronisia‘s Solide, Mosimann‘s Soon featuring Gaëtan Roussel, and Zaho‘s Comme Caroline.

Deezer says every remix is created with the explicit agreement of the artist, and that streams of remixed versions are attributed to the original work.

The company says artists are compensated for those streams in line with the rights owed to them.

Deezer framed the feature as a response to the habits of a new generation, saying that Gen Z fans are no longer passive listeners.

The company said that 30% of tracks shared on TikTok are already modified by users, without that systematically generating revenue for artists and rightsholders.

Younger generations are already co-creating, Deezer said, and the platform is giving them an “ethical framework” in which to do so.

Contest winners will be announced in early September and featured in a dedicated Deezer playlist.

Each winner will also receive two tickets to a Deezer Purple Door event in September, along with merchandise from the artist whose track they remixed.

France is Deezer‘s largest market, with 3.8 million direct subscribers there at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The company reported 8.9 million total subscribers worldwide in the quarter, across direct sign-ups and partnership bundles.

The company has also pressed for transparency around AI-generated music, reporting in April that around 75,000 fully AI-generated tracks were being uploaded to its platform each day.

Spotify‘s recently-announced AI remix tool, set to launch as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers, had not gone live at the time of Deezer‘s announcement, with no price or launch date confirmed.

Spotify said its feature would share revenue with participating artists, whose permission is required for their music to be used.

“This remix tool perfectly embodies our vision of offering a product that enriches the listening experience for fans, by allowing them to participate in the creative process and create a deeper connection with their favourite music, directly in the Deezer app,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer.

“True to our DNA, these features are made possible with full participation of the artists, fully respecting rights, and maximizing earnings for each track.”Music Business Worldwide