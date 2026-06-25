David McIninch appointed General Manager of Soundmouse, the music cue sheet platform acquired by BMI

David McIninch has been named General Manager of Soundmouse, the music cue sheet platform acquired by BMI in June.

He will report to BMI President and COO Todd Horvath and be based in New York City.

The appointment is effective on Monday (June 29), BMI said in an announcement on Thursday (June 25).

In the role, McIninch will oversee global operations at Soundmouse, a music cue sheet reporting and monitoring provider for the broadcast and entertainment production industries.

Soundmouse uses AI-driven technology to generate cue sheets, which report the musical elements used in films, TV shows, commercials, and video games.

Collecting societies such as BMI use cue sheets to identify the music in audiovisual productions and allocate royalties to composers and publishers.

BMI describes Soundmouse as the leading provider of music cue sheet reporting and monitoring for the broadcast and entertainment production industries.

“Dave is a seasoned leader who will work closely with the Soundmouse team across their offices in London, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Greece, to build on their success and accelerate the company’s growth and trajectory.” Todd Horvath, BMI

“I’m excited to welcome David to Soundmouse as its dedicated GM to oversee its client relationships and innovation strategy,” said Horvath.

“Dave is a seasoned leader who will work closely with the Soundmouse team across their offices in London, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Greece, to build on their success and accelerate the company’s growth and trajectory.”

Horvath joined BMI in January from Equifax.

Like McIninch, he arrived at the PRO from a background in financial services and technology, having previously held senior roles at Fiserv and ADP.

“I’m thrilled to lead Soundmouse during this exciting time of opportunity,” said McIninch. “The company has established itself as a technology leader and premier service provider in the thriving cue sheet space, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and even better serve our stakeholders.”

McIninch joins Soundmouse from Transit Technologies, where he was Chief Revenue Officer.

He has more than 20 years of experience across the technology and finance sectors, including building and scaling organizations, leading M&A transactions, and overseeing marketing, sales, strategy and business development.

Before Transit Technologies, McIninch was SVP and General Manager at Fiserv, where, according to the announcement, he led the fastest-growing business in the company’s fintech segment.

Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 10 years at ADP, overseeing marketing strategy and international product management.

“The company has established itself as a technology leader and premier service provider in the thriving cue sheet space, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate.” David McIninch, SOUNDMOUSE

BMI agreed to acquire Soundmouse from Los Angeles-based music tech company Orfium in May.

It completed the acquisition in June and plans to run Soundmouse as an independent company, remaining one of its biggest clients.

“This acquisition is just one element of our plans to invest in technology and expand the services we offer to our songwriters, composers and publishers,” said BMI CEO Mike O’Neill when the deal was announced.

Soundmouse is headquartered in London, with operations in Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Greece.

Orfium, led by former Universal Music Group digital chief Rob Wells, had acquired Soundmouse in January 2023.

Under Orfium‘s ownership, Soundmouse expanded into new markets, including a three-year partnership announced in 2024 that saw it become the official music reporting partner for broadcasters in South Korea via its deal with BROMIS, a consortium of major broadcasters and collecting societies in the country.

BMI itself was acquired by a shareholder group led by private equity firm New Mountain Capital in early 2024, in a deal that converted the PRO from a not-for-profit entity into a for-profit company.

Founded in 1939, BMI says it represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers and music publishers.Music Business Worldwide