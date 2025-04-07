David Massey retires from Arista Records, will step down in June

Sony Music has announced that David Massey, President of Arista Records, will retire from the company.

The news comes seven years after Massey re-launched the legendary record label at Sony.

Sony Music said in a press release that Massey will “support a transition” at Arista before stepping down at the end of June.

Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group, said “It has been a privilege to work with David on the rebirth of Arista. In two different eras at Sony Music, David has been a hugely respected key senior executive for the company worldwide and as a friend and colleague in both those eras I wish him all the happiness in his retirement. Arista will continue to grow from the roots he has developed!”

David Massey said, “It has been a great honour to spend this chapter of my career back at Sony Music, working with Rob Stringer, a visionary executive for whom I have the utmost admiration, and with the extraordinary Sony family worldwide.

“Having started the label from scratch nearly seven years ago, I am so proud of the achievements of the team at Arista and our great young artists. I know that Arista will go from strength to strength in the future.”

Massey has spent nearly his entire career in the music business, most recently overseeing the re-launch of Arista Records in partnership with Sony Music in 2018.

The label’s roster includes Grammy nominees including JP Saxe and Måneskin plus rising global artist Damiano David.

Its other artists include Lola Brooke and Paul Russell, as well as new artists such as Jonah Kagen, BUNT., Audrey Nuna, and Sunday (1994).

Before re-launching Arista in 2018, Massey was President and CEO of Island Records, where since 2013 he oversaw hits from Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, The Killers, Fall Out Boy, Mike Posner, Elton John, Bon Jovi, and Tove Lo, among others.

Prior to running Island, Massey spent six years as President of Mercury Records, where he achieved significant success with Duffy, Portishead, Taio Cruz, Neon Trees, The Wanted and The Gaslight Anthem.

Massey spent his early career at Sony Music where he worked with artists including Shakira, Oasis, Cyndi Lauper, Good Charlotte, and Franz Ferdinand.

Prior to joining Mercury Records, Massey served as Executive Vice President, A&R, Sony Music Label Group U.S. – a post he was named to in 2004 – and President of his own imprint Daylight Records, which was founded in 2000 where he signed and developed Good Charlotte, Jonas Brothers, Anastacia and Phantom Planet.

Massey spent his early career at Sony Music with Epic Records, where he spent 10 years in a number of different roles, including Executive Vice President/General Manager and Executive Vice President of A&R.

Prior to joining Epic, Massey was based in London where he had a successful career in artist management, working with artists such as Wang Chung, in addition to heading his own independent record company, Big World Records.

Massey served as a Governor and Trustee at the RIAA from 2010 to 2015 and holds a Masters in Law from Cambridge University.

