David Goldsen promoted to EVP, A&R at Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has promoted David Goldsen to Executive Vice President, A&R.

The publisher announced the promotion on Wednesday (July 15).

Goldsen is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and will continue to report to Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM.

Goldsen joined Warner Chappell in 2009 and has worked with songwriters including Zach Bryan, Sleep Token, Teddy Swims, and Mitski across a 17-year career at the company.

He has expanded the publisher’s creative presence across North America and Australia, according to WCM.

He signed Mitski in 2018. Her single My Love Mine All Mine became a hit in 2023.

Goldsen has also worked on the development of Vance Joy, the Red Clay Strays, and Tones and I, the publisher said.

His roster also features Nathaniel Rateliff, Oliver Tree, and Cavetown.

He was named Vice President, Creative and Head of A&R, Australia in 2022.

Warner Chappell then promoted him to Senior Vice President, North America A&R in 2024.

Goldsen was named to Billboard‘s 40 Under 40 list the same year.

“He has a rare ability to spot talent ahead of what’s hot before it breaks mainstream, and to guide them toward not just their personal dreams, but real cultural impact.” Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with David for over 15 years,” said Ryan Press. “He has a rare ability to spot talent ahead of what’s hot before it breaks mainstream, and to guide them toward not just their personal dreams, but real cultural impact.”

“Watching him turn that instinct into massive wins for our songwriters and our team has been incredibly rewarding,” Press added. “He’s become a key leader in Warner Chappell‘s continued evolution.”

Goldsen said: “I’ve been extremely lucky to work with many of the best songwriters in music.”

“Thank you to Ryan for being a mentor and for trusting me all this time, and to Guy, Carianne, and the entire WCM team who have always put songwriters first.”

“I’m forever grateful to all of them for continuing to support me and allowing our global team to champion great songwriting, bring our ideas to life, and follow our passions to create the best home for creatives,” Goldsen added.

Goldsen‘s promotion follows a run of recent hires at WCM.

The publisher named Soraib el Jelali as Head of A&R, Benelux and Julian Franzoni as General Manager for Argentina and Uruguay in June.

It hired David Checa as Managing Director of its Colombian operation in January.

The promotion also comes during a run of chart and awards results for WCM‘s writers.

WCM songwriter Amy Allen won Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 and 2026 Grammy Awards.

The company cited Bad Bunny‘s DtMF, co-written by WCM writers MAG and Scott Dittrich, and chart releases from Cardi B, Don Toliver, and ROSÉ.

Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall lead Warner Chappell as Co-Chair and CEO and Co-Chair and COO, respectively.

In May, Moot was named the 2026 recipient of the UK’s Music Industry Trusts Award, the first music publisher to receive it, according to the award’s organizers.

WCM‘s publishing revenues rose 9.6% YoY at constant currency to USD $353 million in calendar Q1 2026, according to Warner Music Group‘s most recent quarterly filing.Music Business Worldwide