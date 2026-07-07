Danish indie label behind Scatman John sues Moncho Chavea and Morad for alleged copyright infringement over ‘Se Fue’

Iceberg Records, the Danish independent label behind Scatman John, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Spanish artists Moncho Chavea and Morad.

The complaint, filed last Tuesday (June 30) in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the defendants used the sound recording and musical composition of Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) without authorization in their single Se Fue.

Se Fue was released on or about Thursday (December 19) 2024 and has accumulated over 16 million views on YouTube, according to the filing, which you can read here.

The lawsuit brings three claims: direct copyright infringement, contributory copyright infringement and civil theft under California Penal Code §496.

Iceberg Records says it owns 100% of the sound recording rights and 50% of the publishing rights to Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop).

The sound recording was registered with the US Copyright Office on November 21, 1995, and the composition was registered on July 3, 1997.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff “discovered that Defendants had used Plaintiff’s sound recording and musical composition… in ‘Se Fue’ without authorization.”

“After comparing the tracks, it is apparent that the Derivative Work and the Scatman Song are so strikingly similar that Defendants have used the sound recording of the Scatman Song, as well as the composition,” the filing states.

“Defendants made no discernable attempt to manipulate the sound recording to hide their infringement.”

The complaint further alleges that on or about November 19, 2025 – almost a year after Se Fue was released – Iceberg received an email from the defendants’ representative with the subject line: “Inquiry regarding retroactive clearance for ‘Scatman’ in ‘Se Fue’ by Moncho Chavea and Morad.”

“At no point did Defendants obtain a license or any other authorization from Plaintiff to reproduce, distribute, or otherwise exploit Plaintiff’s sound recording or publishing interest in the Scatman Song,” the complaint states.

Universal Music Group N.V. is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that “Virgin Music Spain is a division of Universal Music Spain S.L.U., which is a subdivision of UMG”.

Se Fue was distributed by Virgin Music Group, according to the single’s release credits on Spotify.

Virgin Music Group is UMG’s global independent artist and label services division.

The case is the second copyright infringement lawsuit Iceberg Records has filed over the Scatman song in recent years.

In March 2024, the label sued the Black Eyed Peas, Daddy Yankee and Sony Music in the same court, alleging that their 2022 track Bailar Contigo sampled the Scatman sound recording without a master rights license.

Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) was recorded in 1993 and released in late 1994 by John Larkin, performing as Scatman John.

The track became a global hit, and Scatman John’s music went on to sell 4.5 million albums, 4.5 million singles and over 35 million compilations worldwide, according to the complaint, receiving 17 gold and 22 platinum awards.

The official music video for Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) currently has over 288 million views on YouTube, the filing notes.

Larkin, who was known for combining scat singing with dance-pop music, passed away on December 3, 1999 at the age of 57.

Iceberg Records was founded in 1982 by Manfred Zähringer and is based in Silkeborg, Denmark.

Iceberg describes itself as an independent record label and music publisher focusing on pop, singer/songwriter, alternative and rock music.

Moncho Chavea is described in the complaint as an individual who resides in Madrid, Spain.

Morad, whose full name is Morad el Khattouti El Horami, is described as a Moroccan-Spanish rapper and singer who resides in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain.

The complaint alleges that Se Fue was written by Moncho Chavea and Morad, and that Moncho Chavea also produced it.

Iceberg Records is seeking injunctive relief, actual damages, statutory damages, treble damages under California’s civil theft statute, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

The complaint describes the alleged infringement as having been “committed maliciously, fraudulently, and oppressively with willful and conscious disregard of Plaintiff’s rights.”

Iceberg Records is represented by Matthew J. Cave and Benjamin Marsh of Kibler Fowler & Cave LLP in Los Angeles.

UMG has not publicly commented on the lawsuit at the time of publication.Music Business Worldwide