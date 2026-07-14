Dan Nevin appointed VP, Industry Relations at Merlin

Merlin, the digital music licensing partner for independent labels and distributors, has appointed Dan Nevin as Vice President, Industry Relations.

It is a newly created role, with Nevin reporting to Merlin CEO Charlie Lexton and working alongside the organization’s executive leadership team.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday (July 14), sees Nevin lead Merlin‘s engagement with independent trade associations and strategic partners worldwide.

He will also work with the organization’s Global Membership Development team to support membership growth across Asia, Africa, Oceania and other emerging music markets.

The hire lands as Merlin pushes deeper into licensing deals with AI companies.

In August 2025, the organization struck a licensing deal with ElevenLabs for its Eleven Music platform.

It followed that in January 2026 with an AI licensing agreement with Udio, which had settled copyright infringement litigation brought by Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

At the time of the Udio deal, Lexton said: “As AI develops, it is critical to Merlin that we work with partners who respect artists, their work, and the requirement to license music.”

Commenting on the Nevin appointment, Lexton said: “The independent sector has never been more globally connected, and Merlin has an important role to play in helping our members succeed in that environment.

“As we continue to evolve, it’s essential that we build ever stronger relationships around the world, ensuring independent voices are represented wherever the future of music is being shaped. Dan is uniquely qualified to lead that work.

“He has earned enormous respect across our community through his integrity and unwavering commitment to independent music, and I’m delighted to see him join the Merlin team in this newly created role.”

Photo credit: Claire Jonas “As we continue to evolve, it’s essential that we build ever stronger relationships around the world, ensuring independent voices are represented wherever the future of music is being shaped. Dan is uniquely qualified to lead that work.” Charlie Lexton, Merlin

Dan Nevin said: “I’ve been connected to Merlin since its early days and have long admired and respected what the organisation has done and continues to do in delivering value for its members and the independent sector.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and work closely with our members, industry partners and colleagues across Merlin to strengthen connections, support the continued growth of independent businesses around the world and develop initiatives that create meaningful value for both today’s members and the next generation of independent rightsholders.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role and work closely with our members, industry partners and colleagues across Merlin to strengthen connections, support the continued growth of independent businesses around the world and develop initiatives that create meaningful value for both today’s members and the next generation of independent rightsholders.” Dan Nevin, Merlin

Nevin has spent more than two decades working across the independent music sector.

He began his career managing an independent record store, before spending more than a decade at an Australian independent record company.

He later held senior roles in digital music and streaming before becoming CEO of the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR).

He relocated to London in 2016, and has since worked with music companies, labels and distributors as a consultant and adviser.

The Nevin hire is the latest in a series of senior appointments at Merlin under Lexton, who took over as CEO on January 1, succeeding Jeremy Sirota.

Earlier this month, the organization appointed former Downtown Music executive Harmen Hemminga as VP, Business Development, a newly created role also reporting to Lexton.

In May, Merlin promoted Jim Mahoney to the newly created role of Chief Membership Officer, alongside a series of promotions across its Membership team.

Nevin‘s remit includes oversight of Merlin‘s global trade association sponsorship program and Merlin Engage, the organization’s executive development program for female leaders across the independent sector.

Now in its fourth year, Merlin Engage supports emerging female leaders through mentoring, education and peer collaboration, according to the company.

Merlin says its membership spans more than 70 countries and accounts for around 15% of the global recorded music market.

The organization negotiates digital licensing deals on behalf of members with platforms including Apple Music, Meta, Spotify and YouTube, and is funded by a 1.5% administration fee.

Merlin has said it generated a record USD $1.64 billion in revenue for its members in 2024.Music Business Worldwide