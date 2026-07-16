Cutting Edge acquires music rights and royalties of ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Yellowstone’ composer Brian Tyler

Cutting Edge Group (CEG) has acquired the music rights and royalty streams to composer Brian Tyler‘s catalog of film and TV scores.

The catalog comprises more than 60,000 minutes of music.

The acquired soundtracks accompany films that have generated a cumulative global box office of more than $21 billion over the past two decades, according to CEG.

CEG did not disclose financial terms of the transaction, but described the deal as one of the largest ever completed for the rights of a single film and TV composer.

Tyler‘s credits include the Fast & Furious franchise, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, Crazy Rich Asians, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rambo: Last Blood, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Now You See Me films.

He also scored Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone universe and composed the first official theme for Formula 1, which airs during the global broadcast of every race.

“Music is how we remember the stories that matter most to us. It’s the invisible thread running through a scene or story that makes it unforgettable, and I’ve spent my career trying to serve those stories as honestly as I can.” Brian Tyler

“Music is how we remember the stories that matter most to us. It’s the invisible thread running through a scene or story that makes it unforgettable, and I’ve spent my career trying to serve those stories as honestly as I can,” said Brian Tyler.

“Knowing that these compositions will be in the hands of a team that genuinely understands their value – not just commercially, but creatively and culturally – means everything to me.”

“Brian is a one-of-a-kind composer who has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most iconic films and TV shows of the 21st century,” said Tara Finegan, COO of Cutting Edge Group.

“I am extremely grateful and proud that he has trusted us with these world-class compositions and recordings, which are the emotional heartbeat of films and TV shows that span a multitude of genres and styles, and resonate with such a broad range of audiences.

“That quality and breadth is what makes this catalog so compelling as a long-term investment.”

Photo credit: Faye Thomas “Brian is a one-of-a-kind composer who has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most iconic films and TV shows of the 21st century.” Tara Finegan, Cutting Edge Group

Tyler‘s catalog joins a portfolio of more than 400,000 owned and managed media music rights that CEG values at over $1 billion.

The company’s recent expansion includes a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery announced in January 2025 to co-own and co-manage the studio’s film and TV music catalog, in a deal reported to be worth more than $1 billion.

In September 2025, CEG acquired AMC Studios‘ full catalog of TV music rights, adding compositions from The Walking Dead franchise.

Earlier this year, it acquired the royalty streams to composer John Paesano‘s catalog of more than 80 film, TV and video game scores.

Founded in 2006, the UK-based company has completed roughly 30 acquisitions in four years, led by CEO Philip Moross.

“This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to securing the very best rights in media music and our ability to complete deals of this calibre is testament to the reputation we have established within the composer community over many years,” said Tim Hegarty, Cutting Edge Group‘s Head of M&A.

“Film and television music remains one of the most resilient asset classes in the rights market, and this acquisition is a further demonstration of our ability to identify and secure its very best catalogs.”

Photo credit: Faye Thomas “Film and television music remains one of the most resilient asset classes in the rights market, and this acquisition is a further demonstration of our ability to identify and secure its very best catalogs.” Tim Hegarty, Cutting Edge Group

“For an elite, rarified-air composer like Brian Tyler, it was key for us to find a company who truly understood the unique value of his legendary body of work,” said Sam Schwartz and Michael Gorfaine of the Gorfaine Schwartz Agency, which represented Tyler. “We are pleased we found that in the team at Cutting Edge.”

Tyler was named a BMI Icon in 2022, an honor previously given to composers including John Williams and Alexandre Desplat.

He has also received three Emmy nominations and 12 Goldspirit Awards, including Composer of the Year, according to CEG.

Tyler was represented in the transaction by Dave Kaplan at Surfdog, Sam Schwartz and Michael Gorfaine of the Gorfaine Schwartz Agency, Scott Edel and Mitchell Manger at Loeb & Loeb, and Jean Lee at Citrin Cooperman.

CEG was represented by Michael Poster and Mehdi Sinaki of Michelman Robinson.Music Business Worldwide