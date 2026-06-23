Cortez Bryant invests in AI-powered artist management platform MNGRS.AI, joins company as Strategic Advisor

Cortez Bryant, the artist manager and executive known for his work with Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj, has invested in MNGRS.AI and joined the company as a Strategic Advisor.

The Paris-headquartered artist management platform, developed by French startup Global Music Community, announced the investment and advisory appointment on Tuesday (June 23).

According to the company, Bryant is MNGRS.AI’s first music industry investor based in the United States.

MNGRS.AI offers AI-powered tools designed to help independent artists with career planning, strategy, content development and other management-related functions.

The company says its platform aims to provide guidance traditionally associated with artist management services to a broader pool of creators.

The startup was founded by Alexandre Deniot and Thomas Quenoil through Global Music Community, a company established in 2022.

In 2025, MNGRS.AI raised $1 million to support the development of its platform.

The round included participation from a number of figures in the sports world, including Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, FC Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Deniot previously served as Director of music industry conference MIDEM and held digital business development roles at Universal Music Group.

“What makes his [BRYANT] involvement particularly meaningful is a shared belief that the principles behind great artist management should not be reserved for a select few.” Alexandre Deniot, CO-FOUNDER O& CEO of MNGRS.AI.

Commenting on Bryant’s involvement, Deniot said: “Few people have shaped artist careers at the level Cortez Bryant has over the past two decades.

“He brings world-class artist management experience and a proven track record of developing some of the most successful artists of our generation. What makes his involvement particularly meaningful is a shared belief that the principles behind great artist management should not be reserved for a select few.

“Together, we have an opportunity to make that expertise accessible to millions of artists around the world.”

Bryant has spent more than two decades working in artist management and music industry leadership roles.

He is Co-CEO of The Blueprint Group and a Partner at Maverick, and has played a key role in the careers of several of the music industry’s biggest stars, including Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

In a statement, Bryant said he had been looking for ways to extend management-style guidance to a larger number of artists than could be reached through traditional management models.

“MNGRS.AI has the potential to be a real game-changer. It can make the kind of structured guidance and career support that artists need accessible to millions of people who would otherwise never have access to it.” Cortez Bryant, INVESTOR AND STRATEGIC ADVISOR AT MNGRS.AI

“For a long time, I’ve been looking for a way to help more artists than I could ever support personally.

“Throughout my career, countless artists have reached out to me looking for advice, guidance and direction, but the reality is that traditional artist management can only reach a limited number of people.

“MNGRS.AI has the potential to be a real game-changer. It can make the kind of structured guidance and career support that artists need accessible to millions of people who would otherwise never have access to it. That’s a vision I’m excited to support,” Bryant said.

As Strategic Advisor, Bryant will work with MNGRS.AI’s leadership team on artist development frameworks, industry partnerships and long-term growth initiatives, according to the company.

MNGRS.AI said it is currently expanding its operations internationally and building partnerships across Europe and North America.

Deniot said MNGRS.AI is not intended to replace artist managers, but to use technology to extend the reach of professional management principles.

“Technology will never replace great managers. But it can make great management principles available to millions more artists. That’s exactly what we’re building at MNGRS.AI.

“We don’t see technology as a replacement for managers. We see it as a way to extend their impact. By helping artists access structured guidance earlier in their journey and helping managers discover talent sooner, we can strengthen the entire artist development ecosystem.”Music Business Worldwide