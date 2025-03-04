Colin Rice appointed Director, Catalogue Marketing at Chrysalis Records

Chrysalis Records, which is part of the Reservoir group of companies, has hired former senior Sony executive Colin Rice to the position of Director, Catalogue Marketing.

Based in the company’s London offices, Rice will report directly to James Meadows, Senior Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role, which is effective immediately, Rice will develop marketing strategies for Chrysalis’s roster of catalog artists in the UK and internationally, working closely with the US marketing team led by Ali Schlueter.

He will also oversee the development of the Chrysalis brand, as well as “look at the catalog holistically and develop marketing strategies that encompass the tracking of trends, seasonal and cultural moments,” according to the company.

Rice joined Chrysalis Records from Sony Music‘s Commercial Music Group Division, where he was Senior International Marketing Manager.

During his eight years in that role, he oversaw the international marketing and development across a roster of artists that included Pink, Celine Dion, Jimi Hendrix, Primal Scream and others.

His achievements during his time at Sony included successive international No.1s for Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas across multiple territories, Top 5 global chart success for posthumous albums from Prince and Leonard Cohen, international marketing campaigns for iconic albums such as the Clash’s London Calling (2019 – 40th Anniversary) Pearl Jam’s Vs (2023 – 30th Anniversary) & Primal Scream’s Screamadelica (2021 – 30th anniversary), alongside developing playlisting, seasonal and optimization strategies for numerous projects.

Colin started his career at Sanctuary Records as Catalogue Digital Manager before being appointed Head of Music and label Relations at we7 / Blinkbox music, which was acquired by Tesco in 2012.

He then spent four years in international business development for catalog marketing label Union Square Music.

James Meadows said: “I am thrilled to welcome Colin Rice to our Chrysalis Records marketing team.

“His extensive experience and innovative approaches to marketing will play a key role in helping us continue to drive our catalog’s reach and impact, ensuring that both new and long-time fans continue to engage with and enjoy the incredible music and artists we represent.

Colin Rice said: “I am excited to join Chrysalis Records, an independent label with a rich heritage and great culture.

“I look forward to bringing my experience in catalog to the team, to preserving and extending our artists’ incredible legacies as well as working with partners to develop new opportunities for artists and fans alike.

“I am honored to be a new custodian of this catalog and to be given the responsibility for this increasingly important role in this great company.”

Alison Wenham, Chief Operating Officer at Chrysalis Records, said: “Having someone with Colin’s experience and reputation in international catalog marketing joining us will give the Chrysalis catalog the focus and attention it deserves.

“It is a truly iconic roster of music and artists and I am confident Colin, as a key member of our fantastic marketing team, will play a major role in shaping its future success.”

Chrysalis – arguably one of the most influential and iconic labels in the history of recorded music – re-launched as a front line label in February 2020 six months after New York-based rights company Reservoir struck a deal to bring Blue Raincoat Music and its subsidiary, recorded music company Chrysalis, into its portfolio of offerings.

Founded in 1968, Chrysalis broke and developed some of the biggest artists throughout the '70s and '80s, including Jethro Tull, Billy Idol, Blondie, Pat Benatar, Huey Lewis and the News, Ultravox, Sinead O'Connor, The Specials and The Waterboys among many others.