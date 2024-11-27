Clemens Trautmann promoted to President of Deutsche Grammophon and New Business Strategy

Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz (GCJ) division has promoted Dr. Clemens Trautmann to President of Deutsche Grammophon and New Business Strategy.

According to UMG, in this expanded role, Trautmann will be responsible for “seeking opportunities across the breadth of UMG’s classical labels and artist rosters”.

Universal says that the strategic appointment aims to strengthen its position in the classical genre and “enable greater collaboration across markets, identifying ways of attracting new audiences and opening up new commercial avenues”.

Trautmann is a Juilliard-trained clarinetist and digital media executive and has served as President of Deutsche Grammophon for the past nine years.

Over the past nine years, he has worked with artists from Daniel Barenboim, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Lang Lang and Hilary Hahn to Max Richter and John Williams.

He has also overseen the signings of such artists as Víkingur Ólafsson, Joe Hisaishi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Seong-Jin Cho, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and María Dueñas, as well as a series of projects with Moby and ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

Trautmann was also responsible for the creation of STAGE+, the group’s global live-streaming and on-demand platform for classical music, the Max Richter Sleep app, the acquisiton of several independent audio and video catalogues, long-term brand partnerships with Google and Volkswagen and the expansion of its live performance series Yellow Lounge to Asia.

Under his leadership, Deutsche Grammophon releases have so far been recognized with 13 Grammy Awards.

The promotion of Clemens Trautmann to this new role follows this week’s news that Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz division has also promoted Natasha Baldwin to the newly-created leadership role of President, Global Classics, Jazz & Screen.

UMG said that this title reflects Baldwin’s “unique” dual position: she will continue her work within Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), where she is currently Executive Vice President of Classics & Screen, leading UMPG’s global classical and screen composer businesses.

She will also take on an expanded remit for GCJ’s classical and jazz record labels, including Decca, Deutsche Grammophon, Blue Note, Verve, Hyperion and ECM.

“Clemens has an entrepreneurial spirit in the classical space and I’m thrilled he is taking on this unique new role.” Dickon Stainer, UMG

Dickon Stainer, Chairman of Global Classics & Jazz, said: “Clemens has an entrepreneurial spirit in the classical space and I’m thrilled he is taking on this unique new role.

“His proven track record and passion for innovation will help bring UMG’s classical artists and labels even greater opportunities globally.”

“I congratulate Clemens on his well-deserved expanded global role.” Frank Briegmann, Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon

Frank Briegmann, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon, added: “Clemens Trautmann’s understanding of artists as an award-winning Juilliard graduate and passionate clarinet player himself and with his business sense shaped by a degree in law are a unique combination of skills.

“His appointment for this expanded global responsibility in addition to his leading role at the helm of the world’s most renowned classical music label will enable us to offer even more entrepreneurial ideas and concepts to our artists worldwide. I congratulate Clemens on his well-deserved expanded global role.”

“I am passionately committed to the ever-evolving genre of classical music and to creating ambitious opportunities for our community of outstanding artists.” Dr. Clemens Trautmann

Dr. Clemens Trautmann said: "Together with my colleagues at Deutsche Grammophon and Global Classics, I am passionately committed to the ever-evolving genre of classical music and to creating ambitious opportunities for our community of outstanding artists, enabling synergies between recorded music, publishing and our partners in the live performance space and employing technology to convey the most impressive and lasting musical experiences."