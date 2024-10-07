Chris Moncada promoted to Chief Operating Officer of MNRK Music Group

MNRK Music Group has promoted Chris Moncada to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Moncada is based in Toronto and will work across various MRNK offices in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and the UK, reporting to MNRK’s President and CEO, Sean Stevenson.

In this elevated role, Moncada will oversee all day-to-day operations for MNRK, developing and executing key business strategies, and will drive strategic growth initiatives with a heavy focus on A&R, artist development, and catalog growth.

According to the announcement from MNRK, he will “develop and implement operational policies and procedures to optimize the efficiency of the label’s operations”, overseeing and managing P&L leads across Rock and Metal, Hip Hop/R&B, International, and Last Gang divisions.

Now reporting to Moncada are Scott Givens, SVP Rock and Metal; Ted May, Managing Director UK and Head of International; Ian “J.Y.” Williams, Sr. Director, A&R; and Ben Chan, Director, Synch.

Moncada joined the company in 2015 as GM of MRNK label imprint Last Gang.

In 2022 his purview was extended outside the Last Gang roster to include A&R functions across the MNRK label group.

Before joining MNRK and Last Gang, Moncada held various roles across marketing, A&R, and artist services at both Universal Music and Warner Music.

"Chris has proven to be instrumental in getting new deals through the signing process."

Stevenson said: “Chris has proven to be instrumental in getting new deals through the signing process.

“His eye for talent, ear for songs, and ability to understand both MNRK’s business needs as well as artist concerns has been invaluable as we change the shape of the organization.”

"I am excited to help grow the MNRK roster globally, contributing to long careers for our artist partners. MNRK is just getting started."

Moncada added: “As I take on this new role, I am reminded how thankful I am for the opportunity to continue playing a part in the journey our artists take releasing their music into the world.

“I am excited to help grow the MNRK roster globally, contributing to long careers for our artist partners. MNRK is just getting started.”

