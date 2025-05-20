Cherry Red acquires UK label Dome Records from directors Peter and Santosh Robinson

Cherry Red Records has acquired UK-based label Dome Records from directors Peter and Santosh Robinson.

Founded in 1992 by industry veteran Robinson, the company’s catalog is primarily focused on soul and R&B, and according to today’s (May 20) announcment, “has enjoyed considerable international success, notably in the US”.

Among artists who have been released on Dome are Lulu, Beverley Knight, Incognito, Hil St Soul, the James Taylor Quartet, Shaun Escoffery and US artists including Brenda Russell, George Duke, Anthony David, Jarrod Lawson, and Andrew Gold.

The Beverley Knight track Mutual Feeling from her 1995 Dome album The B-Funk is sampled on Backdoor, featuring Kendrick Lamar and Jhene Aiko, from the US and UK No.1 album Music by Playboi Carti.

Robinson began his career in the late ’60s as a music trade journalist and BBC Radio 1 contributor.

He joined MCA Records as press officer in 1971 and from 1974 he headed the label’s UK office.

Hired to CBS in 1976 by Maurice Oberstein, as International A&R Director he worked with the company’s international and UK artist rosters and also brought the club/disco label Prelude to the company.

Appointed UK A&R Director at RCA in 1983, artists he enjoyed success signing and working with included Rick Astley, Five Star, Fairground Attraction, Clannad, Wax and the Tim Rice/Bjorn Ulvaeus/Benny Andersson musical Chess.

After moving to Chrysalis as A&R Director, he worked with, among others, Chesney Hawkes, Paul Carrack, The Proclaimers, Runrig, Living In A Box, Sonia and Adeva.

“We are very excited to be acquiring Dome from Peter and Santosh and will look after their catalog diligently as well as releasing some new albums by their artists.” Iain McNay, Cherry Red

Cherry Red Chairman Iain McNay, who founded the company in 1978, and has acquired a number of label and artist catalogs over the past 30 years, said: “When I started Cherry Red in 1978 the music industry was being turned upside down with the emergence of punk music and the thousands of independent labels which came out of that.

“I always saw Cherry Red as a label which would be as musically diverse as possible, not focusing on any particular genre, but championing the different, innovative and sometimes the unfashionable. In recent years we have focused less on releasing new recordings (although we will still put out around 20 new albums this year) and concentrating more on catalog.

“We are very excited to be acquiring Dome from Peter and Santosh and will look after their catalog diligently as well as releasing some new albums by their artists. Dome will live on within Cherry Red!”

“It’s great to see two brilliant independent music men and their companies now work together for the benefit of the artists and the music.’ Korda Marshall

Korda Marshall, who was a consultant on the deal, alongside Ian Penman and Sam Burchett at New Media Law said: “I’m proud to have known Peter for over 40 years as he gave me my first job as a talent scout at RCA in 1983. He was my first boss and my mentor and helped explain the rocky world of major label A&R in the Eighties.

“I’m also proud to have helped him with the sale of his life’s work Dome Records to another dear friend Iain McNay at Cherry Red Records as it’s the perfect home for Peter and his wonderful label.

“It’s great to see two brilliant independent music men and their companies now work together for the benefit of the artists and the music.”

“After 55 years in the industry and more than three decades running Dome together with Santosh, it’s time to hand over the reins to a new custodian.” Peter Robinson

Peter Robinson, who will continue working with the label as a consultant added: “After 55 years in the industry and more than three decades running Dome together with Santosh, it’s time to hand over the reins to a new custodian.

“I’m very confident that Iain McNay, Adam Velasco, Matt Bristow and the team that have helped to build Cherry Red into one of the UK’s most respected independent label groups will maintain the Dome legacy in the years ahead.”

Dome’s successes have been diverse, ranging from UK hits with Lulu and Sinclair, Beverley Knight’s breakthrough hit Flavour of the Old School, a Top 5 hit in Australia with pop-dance artist Newton, a Billboard No 2 Jazz album Be The Change with Jarrod Lawson, a Billboard No.1 Gospel hit Heaven by Anthony David & Algebra Blessett, and Until You Come Back To Me by Hil St Soul, “the most-played track of the year at the US smooth jazz radio format in 2000”.Music Business Worldwide