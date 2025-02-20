Celine Hollenbeck and Jenna Akemi Kon, named partners at entertainment law firm Carroll, Guido, Groffman, Cohen, Bar & Karalian

Media and entertainment law firm Carroll, Guido, Groffman, Cohen, Bar & Karalian LLP have named two new partners: Celine Hollenbeck and Jenna Akemi Kon.

Hollenbeck, who has been with the firm since 2017, is based out of its Los Angeles office, while Kon, who has been with the firm since 2018, is based in the New York office.

They join several other new partners at the firm, including Paul Gutman, Ira Friedman, Leah Seymour and Dave Keady.

“We are thrilled to elevate Celine and Jenna to partners at Carroll Guido Groffman Cohen Bar & Karalian, LLP,” founding partner Michael Guido and managing partner Renee Karalian said in a joint statement.

“Their exceptional dedication, vast experience across all areas of the entertainment industry, and enthusiasm and passion for music and artistry continue to impress the firm’s clients and partners alike.

“We are incredibly proud to continue the firm’s long-standing tradition of promoting women to leadership positions and are excited to have Celine and Jenna join the next generation of superstar partners at the firm.”

The law firm is among the most prominent serving the music industry. Among other deals, it represented Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi in the sale of his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

It also represented Lana Del Rey and Kid Cudi producer Emile Haynie, seven-time Grammy-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson, and songwriter/producer Brian Higgins (known for Cher’s Believe) in their own rights deals with Hipgnosis.

The law firm was also one of two that represented Lady Gaga co-writer and producer Nick Monson in the sale of his publishing catalog to Iconoclast in 2023.Music Business Worldwide