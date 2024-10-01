Caroline Elleray named VP Creative, Songwriter Services at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has appointed Caroline Elleray as Vice President, Creative, Songwriter Services, effective immediately.

As VP Creative, Songwriter Services, Elleray will be responsible for leading and advancing SMP’s service efforts on behalf of the company’s songwriters and catalogues.

Elleray will also work closely with the company’s global creative teams to identify new opportunities for “collaboration and growth” according to SMP.

Reporting to SMP UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major and SMP UK President & Co-Managing Director and SVP International David Ventura, Elleray will be based out of SMP’s London office.

Caroline Elleray is a highly respected music publisher with over two decades of experience.

She has discovered and nurtured some of the most influential artists and songwriters in modern music, with previous signings including Coldplay, Keane, Rex Orange County, Mumford & Sons, Laura Mvula, Feist, Little Simz, Bastille and more.

Elleray has previously worked in A&R at UMPG and BMG, where she joined in 1997. Elleray was the first individual recipient and the first publisher to win the Music Week A&R Award.

In 2017, she won the prestigious MBW Sir George Martin Award, which recognizes excellence in A&R.

Elleray continues to run Second Songs alongside her new role.

Established in 2022 alongside Mark Gale, Second Songs publishing and management is a joint venture in partnership with SMP UK, with a roster of talent including two-time Ivor Novello winner Victoria Canal, and songwriters Matt Hales (Olivia Dean, Lianne La Havas) and Dan Green (Coldplay).

Caroline Elleray said: “Working with Tim, David and the Sony Music Publishing team over the past few years via Second Songs has been an absolute dream.

“It was a supremely easy decision to step into this role to deepen support for SMP’s songwriters and catalogues. It’s an absolute privilege to work with the most successful music publishing team in the world and the most diverse and brilliant roster.”

Sony Music Publishing UK President & Co-Managing Director and SVP International David Ventura added: “I have known Caroline for many years, what she has achieved during her career is a testament to her talent.

“Her track record, the songwriters and artists she has worked with speak for themselves, showcasing her immense and relentless dedication for music creators.

“Having Caroline join us at full force is a not only a great opportunity and chance for the songwriters we are working with, but also for all of us at Sony Music Publishing. Welcome Caroline!”

Sony Music Publishing UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major added: “If you have ever spent any time with Caroline, you will know instinctively that she lives and breathes our mission to be a true creative partner for songwriters and their songs.

“We are therefore delighted that she’s agreed to step into this vital role. She is the very definition of a creative music publisher, always aiming to make a difference and to bring ideas, energy, empathy and commitment into the lives of those she works with.

"Music is in Caroline's DNA and we know she will therefore feel very at home at Sony Music Publishing."