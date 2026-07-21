Canada’s SOCAN names Musical AI as its attribution partner to credit and pay creators whose work shapes AI music

Canadian performing rights society SOCAN has partnered with Musical AI to build infrastructure that identifies when songwriters’ and composers’ work is used by artificial intelligence.

The goal, the two organizations said on Tuesday (July 21), is to make sure those creators are credited and paid when it happens.

As part of the collaboration, SOCAN will recognize Musical AI as an approved technology partner for attribution services, and the two will explore how the technology can be applied in Canada.

SOCAN describes itself as Canada’s largest member-owned music rights organization, representing more than 200,000 songwriter, composer and music publisher members.

Musical AI is a Canadian rights technology company that provides consent management and attribution tools for generative AI.

SOCAN‘s move appears to be among the first by a performing rights organization to formally recognize an AI attribution company as an approved technology partner.

The collaboration rests on two principles set out by SOCAN: that AI should use a creator’s work only on an opt-in basis, and that creators should be credited and paid whenever their work shapes an AI-generated output.

Musical AI‘s technology examines an AI-generated track and estimates what proportion of it traces back to particular sound recordings and to the underlying compositions.

According to Musical AI, the result is a report that can support accountability, licensing and payment – comparable to the split sheet that co-writers and co-producers use to divide a song’s ownership.

“This collaboration with Musical AI establishes a foundation for attribution and compensation, to ensure that music creators are paid when their music is used by AI.” Jennifer Brown, SOCAN

“As AI reshapes the music industry, music creators must have transparency, credit and fair compensation,” said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN.

“SOCAN’s role is to protect the rights and livelihoods of songwriters, composers and music publishers. This collaboration with Musical AI establishes a foundation for attribution and compensation, to ensure that music creators are paid when their music is used by AI.”

“The first step is consent. The next step is attribution that can show how music contributes to an output and how value should flow to artists and songwriters. Working with SOCAN helps place music creators at the center of a rights respecting model for AI and music.” Sean Power, Musical AI

Sean Power, CEO of Musical AI, said: “Artists and songwriters should always retain control over their work as AI systems evolve.”

“The first step is consent. The next step is attribution that can show how music contributes to an output and how value should flow to artists and songwriters. Working with SOCAN helps place music creators at the center of a rights respecting model for AI and music.”

The partnership comes amid continued disputes over how AI companies use copyrighted music.

In June 2024, the RIAA, acting for Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner, sued AI music generators Suno and Udio for what it called “mass infringement” of copyright.

Both Suno and Udio have since reached settlements and licensing deals with some of the major record companies, though not all of the labels’ claims have been resolved.

Warner Music Group settled its lawsuit with Suno and struck a licensed AI music partnership, while Universal Music Group reached its own settlement and licensing deal with Udio. Sony Music, however, has settled with neither company and remains in litigation, as does Universal in its ongoing case against Suno.

Suno recently raised more than USD $400 million in a Series D round that valued it at $5.4 billion. Rights bodies including Denmark’s Koda and Germany’s GEMA continue to pursue claims against it.

For its part, SOCAN has pressed the issue with policymakers in Canada.

The organization says it mobilized a national campaign that generated 8,700 letters to government, urging Ottawa to block any exception that would allow unlicensed use of music for AI training.

SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown has also met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss protecting human creativity in the age of AI, as previously reported by MBW.

The society, which generated revenues of CAD $587.1 million ($420m) in 2025, has warned that AI is “placing mounting pressure” on the livelihoods of music creators.

In October 2025, SOCAN joined US performing rights organizations ASCAP and BMI in aligning their policies to accept registrations of musical works partially generated with AI, while ruling out works created entirely by AI.

Musical AI, formerly known as Somms.ai, launched its rights management platform in 2024.

The company was among the first to be certified by Fairly Trained, the AI accreditation non-profit founded by former Stability AI executive Ed Newton-Rex.

In January, Musical AI raised $4.5 million in a round led by Heavybit, and has signed partnerships with audio providers including Pro Sound Effects, SourceAudio and Symphonic Distribution.

Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, welcomed the partnership.

“At its core, this partnership is about supporting Canadian songwriters and composers whose work strengthens our culture and economy,” said Solomon.

“It is encouraging to see Musical AI and SOCAN working together to address an important challenge in the AI era: helping ensure that creators and their work can be properly identified and attributed. This is the kind of responsible Canadian innovation that will create new opportunities while recognizing and protecting the value of human creativity.”

SOCAN and Musical AI said they will continue to explore further tools, including consent management features intended to structure how creators opt in to AI use at scale.Music Business Worldwide