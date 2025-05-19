Bruno Crolot to leave Spotify for a role at Believe

Long-time Spotify executive Bruno Crolot is leaving the music streaming company.

Our sources tell us that Crolot, who is currently Senior Director, Head of International Music at the platform, is leaving for a senior role at France-headquartered music company Believe.

MBW has reached out to both Spotify and Believe for comment.

The widely-respected executive, who is based in Paris, originally joined Spotify as General Manager for France and Benelux in 2016.

The position assigned Crolot the task of defining and deploying Spotify’s development strategy in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Crolot was then promoted to Senior Director, Head of International Music at the platform four years later, in 2021, bringing his total time spent at Spotify across the two roles to over eight and a half years.

According to Crolot’s LinkedIn profile, as “Part of Spotify’s Global Music leadership,” he has “[led] the globally distributed International Music team” with “functional reporting from local Music teams – 250+ employees spanning 180+ countries.”

Under his leadership, his team also “increased engagement and consumption metrics for more artists, home and overseas, through dedicated global programs focusing on discovery and export,” according to Crolot’s LinkedIn resume.

Crolot was previously Head of Midem – the B2B music tradeshow in Cannes, France – from 2010 to 2015.

Before that, his two decades of music industry and digital entertainment experience saw him work at Universal Music, Noos, Orange and Sony Music.

News of Crolot’s impending departure from Spotify arrives six months after another senior Spotify executive, Jeremy Erlich (formerly Global Head of Music) exited the music streamer.

Elsewhere at Spotify, in June 2024, Federica Tremolada, who had served as the company’s Managing Director in Southern and Eastern Europe since 2019, was promoted to General Manager for Europe.

Milan, Italy-based Tremolada succeeded Michael Krause, who left his position as Spotify’s GM for Europe after seven years.

Most recently, in March, Spotify appointed Netflix alumnus Chris Whiteley to the position of Managing Director for Northern Europe.Music Business Worldwide