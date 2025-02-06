Brian ‘Busy’ Dackowski named Executive Vice President/Head of Pop/Rock Digital Marketing at Capitol Records

Capitol Records has appointed Brian “Busy” Dackowski as Executive Vice President/Head of Pop/Rock Digital Marketing at the label.

In his new role, Dackowski will oversee the creation and execution of digital marketing strategies across the label’s pop and rock releases.

The veteran exec will be based in Capitol’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Dackowski joins Capitol from Atlantic Records where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Viral Marketing and Analytics.

He spent more than 20 years at the label, heading multiple departments including Digital, Marketing and Artist Development.

Early in his tenure at Atlantic, he led the marketing campaigns that “introduced superstars Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran to the world”.

More recently he worked across the company’s pop rock and urban genres, running numerous marketing campaigns, most notably Fred again.., Charlie Puth, Ty Dolla $ign, Sam Barber, Oliver Tree and Surf Curse.

Dackowski also led the digital marketing strategy for the soundtracks for the films BARBIE and TWISTERS, playing a key role in delivering these global hit albums for the label.

“Busy is one of the best music marketers in the world,” said Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group.

“Having him lead our digital marketing team is going to be a gamechanger for all the artists on our roster.”

Dackowski said: “I am so excited to be spending the next chapter of my career at Capitol.

Added Dackowski: “Tom has infused the company with the kind of energy that reminds me of the early days of my career, filled with energy and passion and creativity. I can’t wait to contribute to the many incredible projects we have lined up for 2025 and beyond.”

Tom March was appointed Chairman & CEO of Capitol Music Group (CMG) in February last year.

In March last year, Universal Music Group‘s frontline label groups Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group officially consolidated under the new name of Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG).

ICLG is comprised of all artists, labels, and personnel within the companies formerly named Interscope Geffen A&M and Capitol Music Group.

Interscope Capitol Labels Group is headed up by Chairman & CEO, John Janick.Music Business Worldwide