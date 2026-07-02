Breaking Wave Group launched by UK music execs Nick Stewart, Marc Marot, Jeremy Marsh, James Radice, and Beth Claridge

Breaking Wave Group has launched as a new music company founded by five UK industry executives whose careers span work with U2, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Take That.

The company, which unveiled itself on Wednesday (July 1), says it will offer “a real alternative to the major label model that increasingly frustrates and forgets the needs of artists.”

To distribute its releases, Breaking Wave has struck deals with [PIAS] and Virgin Music Group, both owned by Universal Music Group.

Universal completed its 100% acquisition of [PIAS] in October 2024, at which point the independent’s distribution arm, [Integral], merged into Virgin Music Group, as reported by MBW.

Virgin Music Group is Universal‘s independent artist and label services division, which completed its USD $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music in February.

The company’s first signings are 10cc, singer-songwriter Rumer and electronic duo Lemon Jelly.

It has also signed singer-songwriter Sofiyah Tusi and West London indie band Patience Please.

The founding team also includes James Radice, a former Warner Music Group senior legal executive, as Chief Legal Officer, and Beth Claridge as General Manager.

Breaking Wave Group says it will operate across four areas: a record label, music publishing, artist management and a special projects division covering film and transmedia.

Marc Marot, Breaking Wave‘s Chief Creative Officer, said: “We are the home for disenfranchised, successful artists, as well as new artists looking for a more personal experience. Major labels are doing a certain job, but they are increasingly centralized, some have no UK head and artists feel sidelined by that model.

“We will deliberately keep the roster small so we can devote time to real development. Our careers have been spent with artists, putting them first and helping present their creativity to the world and that’s what BWG is about.”

“We will deliberately keep the roster small so we can devote time to real development. Our careers have been spent with artists, putting them first and helping present their creativity to the world and that’s what BWG is about.” Marc Marot, Breaking Wave

Nick Stewart, Breaking Wave‘s Chairman, who signed U2 to Island Records, said: “The modern music industry is suffering from a terminal case of ‘time poverty.’ Algorithms have replaced A&R and artists are being signed and dropped at breakneck speed.”

“Many artists and their managers just don’t feel they get the time of day from labels anymore. Breaking Wave Group is the ‘Safe Harbor’ in this storm.” Nick Stewart, Breaking Wave

“Many artists and their managers just don’t feel they get the time of day from labels anymore. Breaking Wave Group is the ‘Safe Harbor’ in this storm.”

“By deliberately keeping our roster small, we are bringing back the lost art of artist development, giving both heritage acts and new talent the dedicated time and creative attention they deserve,” Stewart added.

Jeremy Marsh, Breaking Wave‘s Chief Operating Officer and a former Warner Music Group vice chairman, said: “We have the experience and we can offer the time. Nobody talks about giving an artist that.”

“We have the experience and we can offer the time. Nobody talks about giving an artist that.” Jeremy Marsh, Breaking Wave

“They tend to talk about the budget they have, they don’t mention how much time they will dedicate to the artist. The emphasis is on artists with existing global reach.”

“That is great if you are one of those, but that is not a system that would have signed a busker from Suffolk like Ed Sheeran,” said Marsh.

10cc signed to Jonathan King‘s UK Records in 1972 and moved to Mercury Records in 1975.

The band scored three UK No. 1 singles with Rubber Bullets, I’m Not in Love and Dreadlock Holiday, and is set to release a new album through Breaking Wave.

Singer-songwriter Rumer signed to Atlantic Records in 2010.

Her debut album, Seasons of My Soul, reached No. 3 on the UK chart and was certified platinum, and she is also set to release a new album via Breaking Wave.

Electronic duo Lemon Jelly recently renewed its catalog deal with Sony Music Publishing through Breaking Wave, according to the company.

Patience Please, a four-piece from West London, released its debut EP, Miles Away, in February through Stray Music.

The band had around 6,000 monthly listeners on Spotify as of Thursday (July 2).

Jason Rackham, UK Managing Director and Group Repertoire Director at [PIAS], said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Breaking Wave Group and supporting them on their journey.”

“They bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge and are wholly artist focused at a time when others are losing their way,” said Rackham.Music Business Worldwide