Brandon Silverstein named CEO of Avex Music Group as Japanese entertainment giant acquires S10 Music Publishing and increases stake in S10 Management

Tokyo-headquartered entertainment giant Avex Inc. is upping its investment in the United States.

Avex has acquired 100% of the S10 Music Publishing song catalog and an additional stake in S10 Management.

The company has also named music industry veteran and S10 founder Brandon Silverstein as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Avex Music Group (AMG).

All assets and staff previously under Avex USA will now be consolidated under the Avex Music Group banner, headquartered in Los Angeles, while S10’s existing team and operations will remain unchanged.

Avex USA boss Naoki Osada is leaving the company to pursue other endeavors, Avex has confirmed.

In his new role, Silverstein will oversee all company operations for Avex Music Group, including the S10 Music Publishing and S10 Management roster, as well as the full roster and activities across AMG.

Silverstein will be a partner in AMG with an equity stake in the company and will also join its board of directors.

The acquisition gives Avex the largest share in S10 Management alongside Silverstein and Roc Nation. S10 Management will maintain a separate staff and will continue to be led by Silverstein as CEO. Avex invested in S10 in May last year.

Silverstein will also continue to own and lead S10 Records, which will remain a completely independent record label.

Founded in 1988, Tokyo-headquartered Avex Inc (often referred to as Japan’s fourth major), employs 1,500 people across 14 offices and five recording studios worldwide.

Avex’s global revenue in 2024 was approximately USD $1 billion. The company expanded into North America in 2021.

According to a press release on Tuesday (March 2025), Avex Music Group will focus on building its music publishing portfolio, promoting Avex artists globally, forming joint ventures with established artists and entrepreneurs, expanding into music catalog deals, and managing talent via its S10 Management organization.

S10 Publishing was formed by Silverstein in 2020 as a joint venture with Avex.

The company’s catalog features Billboard No.1 hits, including publishing songs by Tate McRae’s Greedy, Justin Bieber’s Peaches, Doja Cat’s Agora Hills, Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby, Jack Harlow’s First Class, and Post Malone & Doja Cat’s I Like You, as well as songs by Rihanna, Bad Bunny, and many others.

Avex Music Group publishing writer Grant Boutin is currently seeing success with multiple cuts on Tate McRae’s No.1 album.

S10’s management roster includes Myke Towers, Big Sean, Madison Bailey, and others. Over the past few years, S10 has generated more than 22 global Number One hits and amassed 50 billion streams worldwide.

“Avex has always been driven by a bold vision: to shape the future of music,” said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex, Inc.

“Since forming our strategic partnership with Brandon Silverstein in 2020, we have strengthened our presence in the US market, and now, we are taking that vision to the next level.”

Kuroiwa added: “By deepening our commitment and entrusting Brandon to lead our US operations, we are not only expanding our footprint but also positioning Avex as a potent force in the international music landscape.

“Together, we will create new opportunities for creatives, introduce Japanese talent to a wider global audience, and push boundaries to redefine what it means to be a global powerhouse in music and entertainment.”

“My mandate is to build Avex Music Group into a dynamic, full-service music company that creates global opportunities for our creative community.” Brandon Silverstein

Silverstein added: “Katsumi Kuroiwa and the entire team at Avex have been exceptional partners to me, as well as to the producers, songwriters, and artists at S10.

“It is an honor to work alongside Katsumi and contribute to Avex’s legacy of innovation and excellence. My mandate is to build Avex Music Group into a dynamic, full-service music company that creates global opportunities for our creative community.

“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to this next chapter with Avex.”

S10 Publishing and Silverstein were represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Speaking with MBW in 2023, Avex Inc. CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa explained the reasoning behind the company’s expansion into North America in 2021:

“When developing our own IP in the global market, we also believe it is essential to offer high-quality music by top creators in the US, as well as to continue to catch up with cutting-edge innovations in the music-tech space. Avex USA was established with the short-term goal of approaching these issues strategically, quickly, and efficiently.

“Our original goal and vision was to support Japanese artists entering the US market in the medium term and, in the long term, to establish a solid position as a local business. In this, we have succeeded in establishing a local foundation more quickly than expected thanks to our West Hollywood studio, Avex House. With Avex House acting as a hub to hire local talent and enter into joint ventures and partnerships with leading local music companies, we have managed to create positive, creative energy and a unique culture of our own.

“As a result, we are beginning to see several tangible positive outcomes from our US business, including a publishing contract with Justin Bieber’s Peaches producer Harv and the signing of some up-and-coming artists.

“Because of this, we moved forward what was originally set as a long-term goal and set this two-pronged mission as a priority in North America:

Local business, from which we can expect further growth.

Development of business that bridges Japan and the United States, which is one of our company’s unique strengths.

“Complementing and differentiating these two prongs is part of Avex USA’s current strategy.”

