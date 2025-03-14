Brad Banducci named CEO of ticketing firm TEG, as Geoff Jones becomes Chairman

Australia-headquartered TEG, one of Asia Pacific’s largest live entertainment and ticketing companies, has appointed Geoff Jones as Chairman, and Brad Banducci as Chief Executive Officer.

Jones moves into this role after serving as Chief Executive Officer for 14 years.

Brad Banducci comes to TEG with over 30 years of leadership experience in the retail and consumer sectors, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Woolworths Group.

According to TEG, over Jones’ tenure as CEO, “his significant contributions to the Live Entertainment industry have played a pivotal role in Australia, and on the global stage”.

Jones is credited by the company as being “the architect of TEG’s integrated model”.

The company said that he led the organization “to multiply in value and geographical footprint”. The company operates across Live Entertainment, Ticketing, Digital and Data with 30 businesses under its banner globally.

TEG boasts an extensive live entertainment portfolio, hosting approximately 1,000 events annually and attracting over 2 million fans, according to its website.

TEG’s growth trajectory received a boost in October 2019 with its acquisition by Silicon Valley-based technology investment firm Silver Lake, following TEG’s acquisition of UK-based event promoter and venue operator, The MJR Group, further expanding its global footprint.

Commenting on the leadership change, Jones said: “I am delighted to pass the baton to Brad, whose proven track record makes him the ideal leader to guide TEG into its next phase.

“As Chairman, I look forward to working with Brad and the Team to continue to grow the Business.”

“In this new role, I am following both a personal passion for live events and a strong belief in the increasing importance of live experiences in general.” Brad Banducci

Commented on his appointment, Brad Banducci added: “I am honored to join TEG at this exciting time in its journey.

“Under Geoff’s leadership, the company has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working in partnership with Geoff, Cameron Hoy (Chief Operating Officer), our investors Silver Lake, Mercury Capital and Australian Super, and the broader TEG Team, to deliver exceptional live experiences for all of our customers and stakeholders.

“In this new role, I am following both a personal passion for live events and a strong belief in the increasing importance of live experiences in general.”Music Business Worldwide