Bob Bruderman promoted to Chief Digital Officer at Kobalt

Kobalt Music Group has elevated Bob Bruderman to the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer.

In this role, Bruderman will oversee Kobalt‘s global digital strategy, including partnerships with major platforms like Amazon, Apple Music, Meta, Pandora, and Spotify. He will also focus on identifying new digital partners and driving monetization opportunities for the company.

Bruderman joined Kobalt in 2013 and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Digital Business. While at Kobalt, he also led digital business development and licensing for AWAL, a recorded music services company acquired by Sony Music Entertainment in 2021.

Before Kobalt, Bruderman held various positions at Sony Music Entertainment, where he started in 2002. He currently serves on the board of directors for ASCAP, The MLC (Mechanical Licensing Collective), and DDEX (Digital Data Exchange).

“[Bob Bruderman] has made innumerable contributions to our business as a strategist, negotiator and leader, and is respected for his ability to both fiercely advocate for songwriters and music publishers’ rights within the larger industry.” Laurent Hubert, Kobalt Music Group

“Bob has been a key member of the Kobalt executive team for over a decade. He has made innumerable contributions to our business as a strategist, negotiator and leader, and is respected for his ability to both fiercely advocate for songwriters and music publishers’ rights within the larger industry, while strongly supporting our digital partners’ ability to innovate and continue to bring new products, features, and services to market, expanding music offerings for fans around the world,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt Music Group.

Bruderman will continue to report to Hubert, and will be based in Kobalt’s New York City offices.

Bruderman also commented on his promotion, saying: “It’s a pivotal time in our business for songwriters and music publishers. I’m proud of the transformative impact Kobalt has on the industry and look forward to continuing our mission to be the premier destination for songwriters. I look forward to working with our stellar global team to accelerate change across the globe.”

“I’m proud of the transformative impact Kobalt has on the industry and look forward to continuing our mission to be the premier destination for songwriters.” Bob Bruderman, Kobalt Music Group

Kobalt administers more than 700,000 songs representing some of the biggest names in music including Max Martin, Karol G, Andrew Watt, Stevie Nicks, and The Foo Fighters. With offices in 13 countries, Kobalt says it represents over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the US and UK.

Bruderman’s appointment comes three months after Kobalt partnered with AI-driven music funding platform beatBread to offer artists publishing administration services in the US and in 200 territories outside the US via Kobalt-owned AMRA (formerly the American Mechanical Rights Agency).

In February, Kobalt updated its Client Portal for its publishing clients, offering insights and payment details across desktop, mobile, and tablet.

Music Business Worldwide