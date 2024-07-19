BMG forms strategic partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

BMG has struck up a new strategic partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group to manage the company’s music catalog.

BMG and Cirque du Soleil will also explore a range of music-oriented collaborative initiatives.

Under the agreement, BMG will now serve as the record label home for Cirque du Soleil’s catalog of original scores, soundtracks, and new album releases.

BMG will also serve as the company’s music publishing home administering its compositions and jointly creating new songs and releases.

The first release under the new collaboration is the soundtrack to SONGBLAZERS, Cirque du Soleil’s new “one-of-a-kind” country music-centric theatrical production.

Recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, Tenn. and helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes), the album features the cast of the show along with a “host of country music’s finest players” according to BMG.

This new partnership will be led by Cirque du Soleil STUDIO, Cirque du Soleil’s new music division, which was created to serve the company’s existing fanbase and attract new fans to the brand.

Over the years Cirque du Soleil has released the music of its shows across various physical and digital forms.

The company’s existing music catalog now has more than 250 million streams in the US and over 500,000 album equivalents sold in the US alone.

Anne Belliveau, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, added: “The power of music has long been a force uniting cultures and peoples in Cirque du Soleil productions around the world.

“As music plays an integral part in our productions, we’re proud to finally dive into the music industry and explore this new avenue.

“Over the last few years, BMG has brought a fresh vision to the music business, and we look forward to partnering with BMG on a variety of music-related opportunities.”

“Cirque du Soleil is one of the most innovative and creative entertainment companies in the world.” Marian Wolf, BMG

Marian Wolf, SVP Music Publishing North America, added: “Cirque du Soleil is one of the most innovative and creative entertainment companies in the world.

“We are thrilled to be the new publishing and recorded music home for Cirque du Soleil and to collaborate on upcoming new releases. This will provide unparalleled opportunities for BMG’s diverse roster of artists, songwriters, and catalogs.

“Together we aim to celebrate and elevate global culture by showcasing diverse music releases and transforming the way global audiences discover new music.”Music Business Worldwide