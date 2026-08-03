BMG acquires Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale’s publishing and recorded rights

BMG has acquired Andrew Stockdale‘s publishing, recorded music royalties, and neighboring rights interests in the catalog of Australian rock band Wolfmother.

The deal, revealed on Tuesday (August 4), brings all three rights types under BMG.

BMG has published Stockdale globally since 2016, and the acquisition adds his recorded music royalties and neighboring rights to that relationship.

Stockdale co-founded Wolfmother in Sydney and is the band’s vocalist, guitarist and songwriter.

The band’s single Woman won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2007.

Stockdale said: “Heath Johns is a legend of the Australian music industry with an extensive reach across international markets.

“His enthusiasm for Wolfmother‘s music has been there from the original demos to Joker being played at huge sporting events.

“We appreciate the amazing syncs BMG has created over the years, helping cement Wolfmother‘s music in popular culture, and we’re looking forward to seeing what opportunities await with the great team at BMG.” Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother

“I couldn’t think of a better place to have my share of the catalog than BMG.

“We appreciate the amazing syncs BMG has created over the years, helping cement Wolfmother‘s music in popular culture, and we’re looking forward to seeing what opportunities await with the great team at BMG.”

Heath Johns, BMG‘s President for Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, said: “Few Australian bands have built a catalog with the global reach, cultural impact and enduring influence of Wolfmother.

“I signed Andrew to his first publishing deal in 2005, before the band took over the world and two years before they won a Grammy. I still have that original demo CD with Woman, Joker And The Thief, Dimension and White Unicorn on my desk.

“Acquisitions with long-term clients are about more than transactional investments, they’re a reflection of partnerships built on creativity, trust and consistently delivering beyond expectations.” Heath Johns, BMG

“For Andrew to entrust BMG with his publishing and recorded rights more than 20 years later is a great honor and an incredibly proud moment for the team. Acquisitions with long-term clients are about more than transactional investments, they’re a reflection of partnerships built on creativity, trust and consistently delivering beyond expectations.”

The acquisition is BMG‘s latest under a catalog-investment strategy funded by parent company Bertelsmann‘s Boost program.

BMG completed 30 catalog acquisitions in 2025, and has invested more than USD $1.5 billion in music rights since the Boost program launched in 2021.

BMG describes its $250 million acquisition of Jason Aldean‘s recorded catalog, completed in September 2025, as its largest to date.

Recent purchases also include the publishing and recordings of UK new wave band A Flock of Seagulls in March 2026, and the catalog of German rock band Liquido in December 2025.

BMG reported revenue of EUR €900 million (USD $1.02bn) for 2025 in annual results published by Bertelsmann, a figure down year-over-year on a reported basis following divestments in its Live segment.

Its catalog investment rose to EUR €358 million ($405M) in 2025, up from €243 million ($263M) a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin reached 31.5%.

“2025 was a transformational year for BMG, defined by disciplined execution under our BMG Next strategy,” said CEO Thomas Coesfeld of those results.

“We sharpened our focus on music publishing and recorded music, strengthened our digital capabilities, and supported that focus through our Boost investments and cutting-edge technology, including the integration of AI across our workflows.”

Under the BMG Next strategy, Coesfeld has brought BMG‘s digital distribution in-house and shifted physical distribution to Universal Music Group.

BMG is also merging with Concord. Bloomberg first reported the talks in January; the companies confirmed a definitive agreement in April, under which Bertelsmann will own approximately 67% of the combined company and affiliates of Great Mountain Partners approximately 33%, alongside a one-time cash payment of $1.16 billion. US and German regulators cleared the merger in June, and it is expected to close in Q4 2026. MBW has reported the combined entity is valued in the region of $15 billion.

Coesfeld is due to become Chairman and CEO of Bertelsmann in January 2027, while continuing to lead BMG until the Concord merger closes.

Wolfmother‘s 2005 self-titled debut was certified five-times platinum in Australia and gold in the United States, Canada and Germany.

Its 2009 follow-up, Cosmic Egg, debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200.

The band won three ARIA Awards in 2006, including Best Group and Best Rock Album, and the APRA Songwriter of the Year award in 2007.

According to BMG, Wolfmother‘s music has appeared in film, television and video-game titles including The Hangover, Ted Lasso, Guitar Hero and the Madden NFL series.

The band has toured with AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, and performed at Led Zeppelin‘s 2006 induction into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

BMG, founded in 2008 and wholly owned by Bertelsmann, represents more than 3 million songs and recordings.Music Business Worldwide