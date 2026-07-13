BMG acquires remaining interests in Hal David, John Lee Hooker and ARC Music publishing catalogs

BMG has acquired the remaining interests in the songwriting works of the publishing catalogs of Hal David, John Lee Hooker, and ARC Music.

The deal gives BMG full ownership of the three catalogs, the company said on Monday (July 13).

It completes a transaction first announced in 2016, when BMG acquired a majority stake in the ARC Music catalog from Fuji Music Group.

BMG first partnered with Fuji Music Group to administer the catalog in 2010, before acquiring its majority interest.

Fuji Music Group‘s affiliate, Fujipacific Music, administers BMG‘s catalog in Japan and Southeast Asia.

The transaction includes the remaining interest in the publishing catalog of Hal David, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning lyricist known for his partnership with Burt Bacharach and his collaborations with Dionne Warwick.

BMG first acquired the catalog from Hal David‘s family in 2014, two years after the songwriter’s death.

David‘s catalog includes Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Walk On By, What The World Needs Now Is Love, I Say A Little Prayer, Do You Know The Way To San Jose?, Don’t Make Me Over, and What’s New Pussycat?

The acquisition also brings the entire publishing catalog of John Lee Hooker fully under BMG for the first time.

That follows a 2022 deal in which BMG co-acquired the rights with Fujipacific from Hooker‘s estate.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner wrote songs including Boom Boom, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer, Dimples, and Boogie Chillen’.

In addition, BMG has acquired the music publishing counterpart to Chess Records, ARC Music.

Founded in 1948 by Leonard and Phil Chess, ARC Music‘s repertoire includes songs made famous by Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, and Etta James.

ARC Music holds the rights to songs including Johnny B. Goode, Roll Over Beethoven and Surfin’ USA.

BMG says ARC Music is one of the most important catalogs in the history of blues, rock and roll, and American popular music.

The company says it has invested more than $1.5 billion in music rights acquisitions since 2021 through its Boost investment program.

“The musical catalogs of Hal David, John Lee Hooker, and ARC Music are cornerstones of modern music.” Monti Olson, BMG

“The musical catalogs of Hal David, John Lee Hooker, and ARC Music are cornerstones of modern music,” said Monti Olson, BMG EVP, Head of Publishing, North America.

“Their timeless melodies and lyrics continue to resonate across generations and in pop culture around the world. Completing our ownership of these catalogs further strengthens BMG‘s position as a home for some of the most significant works in American music history, ensuring these songs continue to be protected and introduced to new audiences for generations to come.”

Olson rejoined BMG in September 2025 to lead its publishing operations in North America, after previously serving at the company between 2018 and 2022.

BMG in April 2026 confirmed a merger with Concord, a transaction the companies expect to close in the second half of 2026.

The publishing division of the combined company, which will be majority-owned by BMG parent Bertelsmann, is to be named BMG Publishing.

In its 2025 financial year, BMG posted revenues of EUR €900 million (USD $1.02 billion), with adjusted operating EBITDA of EUR €284 million ($321 million).Music Business Worldwide