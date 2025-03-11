Billy Steinberg and son Ezra Steinberg sign global publishing deals with Sony Music Publishing

Pop songwriter Billy Steinberg and his son Ezra Steinberg, a rising songwriter, have signed new global publishing deals with Sony Music Publishing.

The deals mark an expansion of SMP’s longstanding partnership with Billy Steinberg, which first began in 1992, and will see Ezra Steinberg joining SMP’s roster of songwriters.

Billy and Ezra’s works will be housed under the banner of their newly formed company, Steinberg Music.

Billy Steinberg’s latest deal with SMP covers administration of his newer catalog, including hits like I’ll Stand by You by The Pretenders, Too Little Too Late by JoJo, Give Your Heart a Break by Demi Lovato, Falling Into You by Celine Dion and more.

The move brings Billy Steinberg’s newer catalog together under the same roof with his original SMP catalog, which features a collection of pop songs including Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hits Like a Virgin by Madonna, True Colors by Cyndi Lauper, and Eternal Flame by the Bangles.

It also includes Alone by Heart, and So Emotional by Whitney Houston, as well as classics like I Touch Myself by Divinyls and I Drove All Night by Roy Orbison and Cyndi Lauper.

Commenting on the deals, Brian Monaco, President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sony Music Publishing, said: “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Billy, an extraordinary songwriter whose music speaks to all generations.

Added Monaco: “Representing Billy’s catalog continues to be one of our greatest privileges and we are honored that he’s entrusted us to champion these treasured songs.

“We are also delighted to welcome Ezra, and we look forward to supporting him as he builds his songwriting career.”

Steinberg was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (alongside collaborator Tom Kelly) in 2011.

SMP noted today (March 11) that Steinberg’s songs “have earned widespread recognition and critical acclaim, from Rolling Stone and MTV honoring Like A Virgin as the #4 song on their list of the ‘100 Greatest Pop Songs,’ to countless recordings of True Colors by renowned artists including Phil Collins, Celine Dion, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, Kasey Chambers, Eva Cassidy and more”.

“I’ve had a professional songwriting career for 45 years and it’s exciting for me to see that Ezra shares my passion as we embark on this new chapter with SMP,” commented Billy Steinberg.

"I'm looking forward to this journey with Sony Music Publishing and launching Steinberg Music," said Ezra Steinberg.