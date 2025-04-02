‘Berry Gordy built TAMLA on the principles of excellence, artist development, and a commitment to music that moves people. This is a continuation of that legacy.’

TAMLA Records, the iconic label founded by Berry Gordy in 1959, has officially been reprised under Capitol Music Group.

Led by Walter Thomas, SVP, Motown Gospel & TAMLA Records, the label relaunches with a roster that includes artists such as Emmanuel Da Prophet, Childlike CiCi, Dante Bowe, and Jordan L’oreal.

With TAMLA, Capitol says it plans to “redefine the landscape of Christian and positive music” and is “positioning itself as the leading label for top-charting inspirational artists worldwide”.

The label has also struck up a partnership with producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins.

“One of the most exciting developments is our collaboration with Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins,” said Alexandria Dollar, Senior Director of A&R at TAMLA, commenting on the relaunch.

“Rodney’s unparalleled production talents will help us not only develop emerging artists but also take their careers to new heights. His commitment to talent development and his imprint on the music industry make him an invaluable partner as we move forward.”

Commenting on the rebooted TAMLA label, Jerkins said: “Berry Gordy built TAMLA on the principles of artist development, excellence, and music that moves people. That vision still stands today, and we are proud to continue carrying it forward as we launch this new chapter.”

In addition to the Rodney Jerkins partnership, TAMLA Records says it has signed a number of strategic partnerships “with digital streaming giants, social media platforms, and other esteemed brands, ensuring maximum visibility for TAMLA’s roster”.

TAMLA Records also says that it is now actively signing new talent, with A&R support from execs such as Justin Pearson, Director of A&R (Lee Vasi, Peech), and “emerging stars” like Dante Pride.

The label’s core staff also includes Brianna Dowd (Project Manager, Marketing) and Jalyn Robinson (A&R Coordinator).

TAMLA Records was founded by music industry legend Berry Gordy around 65 years ago before changing the label’s name to the now-iconic Motown Records.

The first release on the label was the 1959 single Come to Me, from gospel-singer-turned-R&B-artist Marv Johnson. TAMLA’s artist roster went on to include legends like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles.

“TAMLA Records has always been a beacon of innovation, quality, and artistry,” said Walter Thomas.

“Now, under the CCMG umbrella, we have the opportunity to continue this legacy while pushing the boundaries of what positive music can be. Our mission is simple: to uplift the voices of artists who are creating positive, life changing music.”

Brad O’Donnell, Co-President, Capitol Christian Music Group, added: “I’m so proud of the TAMLA team and the roster they’ve built. Walter, Justin and Alexandria have a thoughtful and clear vision for the label and artists and I’m confident TAMLA is going to do big things.”

Justin Tomlinson, Senior Director of Marketing at TAMLA, said: “Our vision for TAMLA Records is to create a home for groundbreaking artistry and timeless storytelling.

“We want to help our artists tell their stories authentically, while providing them with the best strategies to reach their audiences and impact the world.”

Here, Walter Thomas shares his ambitions for Tamla Records, how the label is positioned within Motown Gospel and Universal Music Group, and more…

What are your ambitions for the label’s positioning in the music industry over the next couple of years?

TAMLA’s mission is to be a home for groundbreaking artistry and timeless storytelling. Over the next few years, we aim to position the label as a leader in artist-driven music, where talent is nurtured with a long-term vision.

Whether it’s soul, gospel, R&B, country, or fresh, genre-blending sounds, Tamla will be a place where authenticity thrives and legacy meets next-generation creativity. It’s truly the home of positive music.

What artists are you planning to sign/have you already signed to the relaunched label and what are you looking for in the artists you aim to sign to Tamla ?

Since the initial relaunch with Tillie Mann and Encouragement Music, we have also signed Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins (Evolve Music Group) , Lee Vasi, Peech, Jordan L’Oreal, Anderson Music Group (Red Hands, Adam Blackstone, AMG Kids). Dante Pride.

Could you tell us about your digital platform strategy, partnerships, etc.?

Digital is at the core of our relaunch strategy. We’re prioritizing strategic partnerships with streaming services, DSPs, social media platforms, and emerging technologies to ensure our artists have maximum reach and engagement.

Additionally, we’re exploring immersive fan experiences, and marketing models that allow artists to build deeper connections with their audiences.

How do you plan to leverage Tamla ‘s rich history in your marketing strategies?

Storytelling will be a major part of our marketing. TAMLA’s history is filled with groundbreaking moments, and we want to bring that narrative to life through digital content, documentary-style storytelling, behind-the-scenes retrospectives, and collaborations that pay homage to the legends while introducing new voices.

Expect experiential activations and creative partnerships that showcase Tamla’s influence in a fresh way.

How will Tamla fit within the broader Motown Gospel / Universal Music Group structure?

TAMLA’s relaunch is an extension of Motown Gospel and Universal Music Group’s continued investment in Black music and culture.

While it operates with its own identity and creative vision, the label benefits from the infrastructure, expertise, and global reach of UMG, ensuring that our artists have the resources to succeed at the highest levels.

What would Berry Gordy think about the launch, and how will his original vision for the label influence your approach?

Berry Gordy built TAMLA on the principles of excellence, artist development, and a commitment to music that moves people. We believe he would be proud to see that same vision guiding this next chapter.

His blueprint for success, spotlighting raw talent, nurturing artists with care, and ensuring the music stands the test of time is exactly what we’re carrying forward.

This is a continuation of a legacy, shaped for a new era.