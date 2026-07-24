Ben McOwen Wilson named new CEO of the UK’s PRS for Music

PRS for Music has appointed Ben McOwen Wilson as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The Google and YouTube executive will take up the role at the UK collection society on October 12.

He succeeds Andrea Czapary Martin, who announced in March that she would step down as CEO after joining the society in 2019.

McOwen Wilson was selected by the PRS Members’ Council following an international search, the society said on Friday (July 24).

Most recently, McOwen Wilson served as Managing Director, EMEA for Google Play, a role he took up in September 2022.

Before that, he spent more than a decade at YouTube, leading the platform’s business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Earlier in his career, McOwen Wilson was CEO of UEFA New Media and a managing director at UK broadcaster ITV.

He has also worked with the UK government through the Creative Industries Council and the Creative Industries Federation on issues including intellectual property, innovation and growth.

McOwen Wilson has described himself as “the least musically talented” member of a musical family.

Commenting on the appointment, Julian Nott, Chair of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “Songwriters, composers and publishers need a society working tirelessly to champion them and their rights. A society which embraces innovation and has the confidence to shape the future, not simply respond to it.”

“Ben is an outstanding leader with all the skills necessary to guide PRS for Music through the many changes in the music industry and the wider media market.” Julian Nott, PRS Members’ Council

Added Nott: “Ben is an outstanding leader with all the skills necessary to guide PRS for Music through the many changes in the music industry and the wider media market.

“Ben impressed us from the very beginning. He understands the technologies that are transforming the creative industries, but he also understands that innovation only succeeds if it works for the creators.”

“We are confident that he will champion members’ interests at home and around the world, leading us boldly into the next phase of our evolution.”

McOwen Wilson said: “PRS for Music is built on trust, transparency, and a relentless commitment to its members. It is a privilege to lead this organization at a time when the voice of the creator must be louder than ever.”

“In the age of AI and accelerated digital distribution, protecting the integrity and value of human creativity is our most urgent priority.”

“My focus will be on ensuring PRS serves as a catalyst for our members’ success, ensuring they remain at the centre of a sustainable and growing global music ecosystem,” he added.

“My focus will be on ensuring PRS serves as a catalyst for our members’ success, ensuring they remain at the centre of a sustainable and growing global music ecosystem.” Ben McOwen Wilson

“My first priority will be to listen and learn,” McOwen Wilson said. “To understand the needs of members, customers, and partners, and with them shape an ambitious future for the society.”

PRS for Music paid out a record £1.07 billion ($1.41 billion) to songwriters, composers and publishers in 2025, up 4.9% year-on-year.

The figures marked the second consecutive year that PRS distributed more than £1 billion to rightsholders, with royalty collections reaching £1.24 billion.

The society now represents the rights of more than 190,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers.

PRS has said it continues to advocate for creators’ rights in areas including AI, and has engaged with the UK government on legislation.

The society launched legal proceedings against Valve Corporation in March, alleging that its Steam platform has made members’ music available without a license since 2003.Music Business Worldwide