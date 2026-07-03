Bella Figura founder Alexi Cory-Smith dies, aged 58

MBW is shocked and saddened to learn that Alexi Cory-Smith, founder of catalog music company Bella Figura Music, has died. She was 58.

A statement from Bella Figura issued on social media today (July 3) reads: “We are devastated to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our co-founder and CEO, Alexi Cory-Smith.

“Alexi built Bella Figura Music from the ground up, bringing the vision and passion from a successful career in the music industry.

“Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering commitment to our team and our work leaves a lasting legacy.

“Our thoughts are with Alexi’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that their privacy be respected.

“We are committed to honouring Alexi’s vision and achievements and will share further updates when we are able. In the meantime, our focus is on supporting one another and remembering an extraordinary leader who meant so much to all of us.”

London-based Cory-Smith launched Bella Figura in 2023.

She previously spent seven years at BMG, where she ran the firm’s UK division.Music Business Worldwide