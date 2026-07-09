Believe restructures global organization to ‘accelerate artist development strategy’

Believe has unveiled a new structure that unifies its Global Commercial organization and its Product, Tech & Operations organization.

Under the changes, announced by the Paris-based company on Thursday (July 9), Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain will lead the commercial organization – bringing together the Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions divisions – while Romain Becker will lead Product, Tech & Operations as Group Chief Operating Officer.

According to a press release, the restructure and Believe’s “From Access to Success” strategic plan are together central to its push to become what it calls “One Global Artist Development Company”.

Bahamonde Bourgain will lead Believe’s global commercial efforts as President of Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions, reporting to Global Head of Music Romain Vivien.

Her remit brings together the company’s Artist Services and Label & Artist Solutions divisions.

According to Believe, its Artist Services division provides “solutions for independent artists eager to reach local audiences and achieve global success,” across a roster “covering all musical genres.”

The company’s ‘Label & Artist Solutions‘ business line provides independent labels and established artists with services including distribution, marketing, and digital promotion.

“This new structure is a game-changer designed to supercharge our artist development strategy on a whole new scale.” Bahamonde Bourgain

Elsa Bahamonde Bourgain joined Believe in 2021 to run its Artist Services operation, after holding senior roles at Criteo, Pixmania and Veepee.

According to the company, she has been instrumental in the launch of more than 15 labels around the world.

Liubov Kevkhaian has been appointed VP of Label & Artist Solutions, after five years as Believe’s Managing Director for Central & Eastern Europe.

In that role, she oversaw the company’s strategic partnership with Romania-based independent label Global Records.

Emmanuelle de Hosson has been appointed VP of Artist Services, joining from French independent label Play Two.

She had served as General Director of Play Two since 2023, working with French artists including Vitaa, Kalash, GIMS and Tayc.

Romain Becker becomes Group Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Founder and CEO Denis Ladegaillerie.

He will lead a unified Product, Tech & Operations structure across the Believe group.

Becker was previously Believe’s Chief Product, Operations and Marketing Services Officer, and earlier served as President of Label & Artist Solutions.

He also held roles at Google, where he led YouTube‘s music partnerships.

Becker will oversee a team that includes Group CTO Antoine Jacoutot, Global SVP Operations Sandrine Lalau-Keraly and newly appointed Group CPO Luxi Huang, previously TuneCore‘s Chief Technology and Product Officer.

“We have been working on unifying Believe’s Product, Tech, and Operations organization – which fully integrates TuneCore – for a few years now, and I am excited to continue building bridges between our technology capabilities and our music teams.” Romain Becker

“I am incredibly excited to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Believe,” said Bahamonde Bourgain.

“This new structure is a game-changer designed to supercharge our artist development strategy on a whole new scale. Together with Liubov and Emmanuelle, both exceptional leaders, we are uniquely positioned to drive the future of independent music.”

“We have been working on unifying Believe’s Product, Tech, and Operations organization – which fully integrates TuneCore – for a few years now, and I am excited to continue building bridges between our technology capabilities and our music teams,” said Romain Becker, Group Chief Operating Officer.

“Combining deep music expertise with technology as a catalyst for artist development is at the core of Believe’s DNA.

“This unified organization – within which Luxi, Antoine and Sandrine work in unison – already allows us to move faster and deliver even better tools for Believe and TuneCore’s artists, songwriters, labels, and publishers around the world.”

Credit: Anis Martin “Unifying Believe’s commercial and Product, Tech and Operations organizations is not merely a structural evolution. It is a deliberate choice to sharpen our impact, with strong synergies and impeccable collaboration between these two organizations.” Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe’s Founder and CEO, said: “Elsa and Romain are two exceptional leaders, whose deep understanding of Believe and unparalleled market intelligence, will undoubtedly allow them to continue delivering outstanding results as they step into their new roles.

“Unifying Believe’s commercial and Product, Tech and Operations’ organizations is not merely a structural evolution.

“It is a deliberate choice to sharpen our impact, with strong synergies and impeccable collaboration between these two organizations. We now have the governance and the talent to deliver on our promise to artists, labels, songwriters and publishers worldwide. They constitute the foundations for our 2030 ambition.”

The restructure builds on recent senior appointments at Believe, including Chris Meehan as CEO of Publishing and Brian Miller as TuneCore’s Chief Business Officer.

Believe was taken majority-private in 2024 by a consortium including its founder, EQT and TCV, and generated more than $1 billion in revenue that year.

The Paris-headquartered company operates in more than 50 countries and employs over 2,000 people, with brands including Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore and Sentric.Music Business Worldwide