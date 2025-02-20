Believe launches new services unit in Thailand dedicated to breaking indie-pop acts in the market

Believe Thailand has launched a new artist services unit focused on breaking indie-pop artists and music creators.

Dubbed BEEEF, which, according to Believe, stands for Bringing Every Emerging Echo Forward, the new unit will use “technology and deep data analysis to develop strategies and help artists grow robustly in Thailand’s digital music industry,” the company said on Thursday (February 20).

Believe says that it plans to push “as many artists under its care” as it can into the Top 20 of the Thai music charts by 2025.

Believe Thailand officially launched BEEEF with an event where Believe’s executives introduced the new unit and highlighted artists who have worked with the company, such as TIMETHAI, Fellow Fellow, Reinizra, and rapper SARAN, who became the most-streamed artist on Spotify Thailand in 2024 after collaborating with Believe.

The event also featured a panel discussion on “The Current and Future Trends of Thai Indie-Pop,” with Time Narubet from Blackbeans, Meen Parin from Moving and Cut, OOH from The Yers, and Jen from ELECTRIC NEON LAMP, who is also an executive at Believe.

Additionally, Believe showcased Thai indie-pop artists, including Reinizra, Blackbeans, Lower Mansion, and Hunter.

Somwalee Limratchatamorn, Country Director of Believe Thailand, said: “Streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have revitalized the global music market.

“Over the past two years, Asia has been one of the fastest-growing regions for streaming platforms. In Thailand, premium streaming platform subscriptions have grown the most in Asia, providing Thai music labels and artists with opportunities to grow alongside the digital streaming trend and embrace new music genres.”

Added Limratchatamorn: “However, competition in this business is also intensifying, leading to the establishment of Believe Digital Thailand, which offers digital music management services using technology and deep data analysis to create unique and targeted music strategies.

“Believe’s main services include distribution representation, which does not hold copyrights to the artists’ works, and comprehensive artist services that act as a partner to help artists achieve their dreams. Additionally, Believe seeks business partners, including music labels, brands, and independent artists with similar goals, to advance Thailand’s music industry.”

“Believe sees an opportunity to support these artists’ growth in the industry through Artist Services, which assist with music production funding, marketing, and promotion.” Jensakda Jarana, Believe

Jensakda Jarana, Head of Marketing Project Management, added: “Thai music listening trends have significantly changed since the advent of streaming platforms. Thai listeners can now access a wide variety of music more conveniently, expanding their listening scope beyond mainstream music to include indie, hip-hop, and regional music from the Northeast and South.”

Jarana added: “For music labels and artists, producing work has become easier with modern, user-friendly, and cost-effective technology, allowing anyone to become an artist and release music.

“Believe sees an opportunity to support these artists’ growth in the industry through Artist Services, which assist with music production funding, marketing, and promotion.

“Previously, we had a unit called Byond that managed hip-hop and R&B artists. Today, with more indie-pop artists joining us, we have formed a dedicated team to support them, leading to the creation of the new unit, BEEEF.”

In October, Romain Vivien, Global Head of Music at Believe, told us that over the past decade, Believe had signed over 10,000 labels and artists in the APAC region, and had paid more than €700 million in royalties back to the local music industry.

He also commented on the growth opportunities in the wider APAC region:

“We expect the [size of the] global market to be multiplied by at least 2x in the next ten years, out of which the biggest part [of that growth trajectory] will be in the next five years,” he said. “Asia, Latin America and MENA are the ones with the most mid-term growth potential, and Asia will overgrow the US in that decade. But there is still a lot of growth to capture in other regions in the world, starting with Europe.

“These main growth regions are those where Believe is well positioned and where we will accelerate our growth in 2025.

“In APAC, we will continue to invest and foster future growth opportunities. We recently strengthened our management teams in China and Japan, and launched various labels, such as Krumulo in Indonesia, or PlayCode in Japan. We anticipate the rise of digital friendly music genres, such as hip-hop, and the emergence of chart-topping artists in the region.”Music Business Worldwide