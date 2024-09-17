Beggars and Secretly strike deal with Cargo Records to launch new UK-based indie distribution company

Powerhouse independent music businesses Beggars Group and Secretly Distribution have entered into a strategic partnership with Cargo Records in the UK to launch a new distribution company called Cargo Independent Distribution (CID).

Led by Cargo Records UK founder & CEO Phil Hill, UK-based Cargo Independent Distribution will expand the services it offers Cargo UK’s current distributed and sub-distributed label roster.

The new company will also provide UK/Ireland physical distribution and sales support to the Secretly Group labels, as well as sales representation to Beggars Group partner labels. The arrangement means that Beggars’ sales will no longer be handled by [PIAS].

In a statement issued on Tuesday (September 17). Beggars Group CEO Paul Redding said: “We live in changing and challenging times”.

He added: “Integral/ PIAS have handled our sales brilliantly for decades, but right now we see it as crucial that a new independent route to market is established. We very much look forward to being part of a bright new future.”

According to Tuesday’s (September 17) announcement, Secretly Distribution and Beggars Group will be supporting CID’s investments in “technological development and new personnel”, as well as providing strategic direction.

Phil Hill will retain a controlling interest in the new entity.

Cargo Independent Distribution will maintain its UK/Ireland fulfillment relationship with Proper/Utopia, and CID will continue to provide global physical, digital, and marketing services to its Cargo UK’s distributed client roster, which includes Fire Records, Hyperdub, Planet Mu, Static Shock, and Sub Pop, who just recently transitioned their UK distribution to CID.

Secretly Distribution has long worked with Cargo Records UK on UK/Ireland physical distribution and retail marketing for much of Secretly Distribution’s distributed label roster, though Secretly Group and its affiliates All Flowers Group and The Numero Group will be a new addition to CID’s physical catalog.

Secretly Group labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory, and Secretly Canadian, along with affiliates All Flowers Group (Ghostly, drink sum wtr) and The Numero Group, work with artists that include Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Bon Iver, MUNA, Japanese Breakfast, Mary Lattimore, Matthew Dear, Kari Faux, Aja Monet, Duster, and Syl Johnson.

Beggars Group labels XL Recordings, Young Recordings, Rough Trade, Matador and 4AD represent music from Fontaines D.C, Jamie XX, Sleaford Mods, Queens of the Stone Age, Big Thief, the National, Lankum, Sampha, Prodigy, Adele, Radiohead and Cat Power, amongst many others.

As reported last month, Beggars Group posted a 13.3% YoY jump in turnover for 2023, bringing its annual revenue above GBP £100 million for the first time.

“Integral/ PIAS have handled our sales brilliantly for decades, but right now we see it as crucial that a new independent route to market is established.” Paul Redding, Beggars Group

“All of us at Cargo are really excited for our new partnership with two of the most important independent music companies in the world, who continue to remain fiercely independent and committed to preserving a totally independent UK distribution outlet,” said Phil Hill, President, Cargo Independent Distribution.

“All of us at Secretly are very excited to be working with Cargo Independent Distribution, to help safeguard an independent route to market in the UK and Ireland.” Darius Van Arman, Secretly Distribution

Darius Van Arman, CEO, Secretly Distribution added: “The team at Cargo Records UK has faithfully championed outlier labels, artists and records for nearly three decades — including being the very first distributor to order records from Jagjaguwar — and now we have the great privilege of partnering with them in their next chapter.

“All of us at Secretly are very excited to be working with Cargo Independent Distribution, to help safeguard an independent route to market in the UK and Ireland.”

“Secretly Group and its affiliates have again and again striven to celebrate and elevate the voices of the artists it represents.” Chloé van Bergen, Secretly Group

Chloé van Bergen, VP UK & EU Operations, Secretly Group, added: “Secretly Group and its affiliates have again and again striven to celebrate and elevate the voices of the artists it represents.

This partnership, offering a top-tier and fully independent path to market in the UK, is a testament to that commitment – and our community’s ongoing effort to ensure our artists and partners can continue to push the cultural conversation forward.”

James Nicholls, Managing Director, Fire Records, said: “Myself and Fire Records (‘one of the last great indie labels’ – Stewart Lee, 2024) feel a partnership between two great independent distributors not only strengthens the sector but protects this wonderful, yet delicate, microcosm of music.”Music Business Worldwide