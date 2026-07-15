BandLab Technologies buys Aiode, an AI music studio built on ‘fully-licensed’ audio

BandLab Technologies has acquired Aiode, an AI-powered digital music studio.

The deal, announced on Wednesday (July 15), gives the Singapore-based company a third music-making platform alongside BandLab and Cakewalk.

The three sit across different ways of making music, with BandLab on mobile, Cakewalk on the desktop, and Aiode built around AI.

Aiode lets creators build tracks using audio-to-audio models developed with professional session musicians and producers.

Its selling point is provenance: the company says 100% of the audio used to train its models is licensed and traceable to its source.

On Aiode, creators start with a blank project or import their own audio, then choose from musician- and style-based models to play across a track.

Performances can be directed section by section, and Aiode can generate alternate takes for individual parts without changing the rest of the song.

Finished projects can be downloaded from Aiode as stems or a complete mix.

Models based on individual musicians are created in collaboration with them and under their direction, Aiode says.

Idan Dobrecki, CEO and Co-Founder of Aiode, said: “Aiode shares BandLab Technologies‘ ethos of innovation and giving music makers every opportunity to find success.”

“Since Aiode was founded in 2022, we’ve worked side by side with professional musicians to create technology that respects their artistry and keeps them involved in how their musical identity is represented.

“Since Aiode was founded in 2022, we’ve worked side by side with professional musicians to create technology that respects their artistry and keeps them involved in how their musical identity is represented.” Idan Dobrecki, Aiode

“BandLab Technologies gives us the opportunity to bring that approach to more creators.”

Blue Dobrecky, COO and Co-Founder of Aiode, added: “For Aiode, joining a group that understands both accessible creation and professional production is a rare fit.”

“BandLab Technologies‘ breadth of experience gives us a much broader foundation for where Aiode can go as the ways people make music continue to evolve.”

“BandLab Technologies‘ breadth of experience gives us a much broader foundation for where Aiode can go as the ways people make music continue to evolve.” Blue Dobrecky, Aiode

The purchase adds to a series of AI moves by BandLab Technologies.

BandLab runs a generative tool called SongStarter that produces musical ideas such as beats, melodies, and chord progressions.

In July 2025, the platform expanded its licensing service to let artists, labels, and publishers mark songs as “Open to AI licensing”.

In October 2023, Universal Music Group and BandLab Technologies announced what they called an “industry-first” strategic relationship centered on AI.

Also quoted in the announcement is Drew Silverstein, Senior Advisor, AI, Innovation and Strategy at BandLab Technologies, who co-founded and led AI music company Amper Music before it was acquired by Shutterstock in 2020.

“What sets Aiode apart is that it was made hand in hand with musicians, who share in the value their work helps create.” Drew Silverstein, BandLab Technologies

“What sets Aiode apart is that it was made hand in hand with musicians, who share in the value their work helps create,” said Silverstein.

“That makes Aiode a natural fit for BandLab Technologies. We believe responsible technology and a product creators actually want to use should go together.”

Aiode‘s emphasis on licensed training data lands in the middle of the music industry’s fight over how AI models are built.

The major labels sued AI music generators Suno and Udio in 2024, alleging they trained their models on copyrighted recordings without a license.

Some of those disputes have since moved toward licensing, with Warner Music Group settling with Suno and Udio. Universal Music Group reached a deal with Udio in late 2025.

BandLab Technologies did not disclose the financial terms of the Aiode acquisition.

The deal extends a run of acquisitions that includes music production software Cakewalk, bought from Gibson Brands in 2018, artist services platform ReverbNation in 2021, and beat marketplace Airbit in 2023.

BandLab Technologies, which is behind BandLab, Cakewalk, ReverbNation, and Airbit, is a division of Caldecott Music Group.

Aiode will continue as a standalone product with uninterrupted service for existing users, and its musician partnerships and licensing agreements will remain in place, BandLab Technologies said.

Idan Dobrecki and Blue Dobrecky will continue to lead the company as CEO and COO.

Native audio recording and further DAW functionality are planned for future versions of Aiode, with timing to be announced.Music Business Worldwide