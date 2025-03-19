Badshah launches label Pentertainment 0075 with support from Universal Music India

Superstar India-based rapper Badshah has launched a new label called Pentertainment 0075.

The label will be supported by Badshah’s long-standing partner Universal Music India.

Universal Music Group struck an exclusive global agreement with Badshah in 2021.

Seperately, in 2022, Universal Music India took a majority stake in India-based music and entertainment company TM Ventures, which manages a roster of artists that includes Badshah.

The name of the new label, according to Badshah and Universal, is “an amalgamation of Pen and Entertainment – a hat-tip to the artistry and joy his music has brought to listeners all over the world”.

Universal added that Badshah’s move to start his own label comes after a “successful run across various major labels” and “a long track record of delivering hits across a variety of genres and formats such as film and I-pop”.

Badshah’s label will focus on new music and the aim will be to “collaborate with new upcoming artists from around the world”.

While Pentertainment 0075 will initially focus on hip-hop artists given Badshah’s success in the genre, the label will work with artists across all genres.

The first single under Pentertainment 0075, Dear Aditya, was released earlier this month on Badshah’s official YouTube channel.

Badshah said: “This is about me getting back to my roots, after I have travelled the world on my musical journey, so to speak. This is about trusting your gut and taking a leap from your comfort zone.

“The time had come for me to launch into my independent musical narrative and create music that resonates and is relevant. To reinvent genres and mine artists from anywhere that deserve a platform to express and create.

“Pentertainment 0075 was created out of this need. And who better than my long-standing trusted partner – Universal Music India, to support me along this new path. Tnis is a massively exciting move and I am raring to go.

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia; SVP Strategy, AMEA (Africa, Middle East, Asia) Universal Music Group, said: “Badshah is an artist whose stature and reach resonates globally.

“He has delivered not just massive chartbusters that have gone on to become cultural anthems for a generation but has done that with remarkable consistency. At Universal Music India, he is one of our more cherished artists, and we are proud to partner with him once again, as he takes his most significant career move with Pentertainment 0075.

“We now look forward to the emergence of Aditya – the artist, and Badshah – the brand.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal – Managing Director, India & South Asia – Universal Music Group, said: “This is an important strategic play for Universal Music India, and a milestone moment for one of the most culturally relevant artists of our times.

“Badshah comes with his own legacy, and with Pentertainment 0075, he is setting out to create a new one, with artistry at the forefront. We are so proud that we can be strategic partners on this new adventure.”

