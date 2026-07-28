Bad Bunny grossed $467.5M on Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour (report)

Bad Bunny‘s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour grossed USD $467.5 million and sold 3.1 million tickets across 55 shows.

That is according to Billboard Boxscore, whose figures make it the highest-grossing tour ever staged by a male Latin artist.

Bad Bunny reached that total without playing a single show on the US mainland.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour opened on November 21, 2025 at Estadio Olímpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

It closed eight months later on July 22 in Brussels, having played stadiums across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The run set several records, according to Billboard.

Its gross surpasses the $409.5 million of Luis Miguel‘s 2023-24 tour to become the highest-grossing trek by a male Latin artist in Boxscore history.

It also passes Bad Bunny‘s own previous best, 2022’s World’s Hottest Tour, which grossed $314.1 million.

The total fell 2.5% short of the highest-grossing Latin tour ever regardless of gender: Shakira‘s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour had taken $479.2 million through her July 14 date in Newark, and remained on the road.

Bad Bunny‘s tour also became the highest-grossing and best-selling in Boxscore history to skip the US entirely, according to Billboard.

It passed Take That‘s 2011 Progress Live tour, which grossed $185.2 million, and The Rolling Stones‘ 2014 14 on Fire tour, at $165.2 million.

In June, the tour pushed Bad Bunny‘s career touring gross beyond $1 billion, which Billboard reported made him the first Latin artist, and the first artist who does not perform in English, to reach that mark.

Bad Bunny said in 2025 that he kept the US mainland off the itinerary over concerns that ICE agents might target fans attending his shows there.

He instead played a 31-show hometown residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, running from July 11 to September 20, 2025.

Bad Bunny did appear on the mainland once during the stretch, headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, in February 2026, in a performance that was not a ticketed tour date.

The tour followed Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny‘s sixth solo album, released on January 5, 2025 via Rimas Entertainment.

The album drew 36.95 million Spotify streams on its first day, and, per Billboard, all 17 of its tracks reached the Hot 100.

It gave Bad Bunny his first solo No. 1 on the Hot 100, DtMF, and topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks.

At the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, Debí Tirar Más Fotos won Album of the Year, the first Spanish-language album to take the category.

It was one of three Grammys the album won that night from six nominations, alongside Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for EoO.

The album had already taken Album of the Year at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas the previous November.

Bad Bunny was Spotify‘s most-streamed artist globally in 2025, with more than 19.8 billion streams, reclaiming the title from Taylor Swift.

It was his fourth year atop that ranking, after 2020, 2021 and 2022, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos was also Spotify‘s most-streamed album of the year worldwide.

Bad Bunny first led the touring business in 2022, when he grossed $435.38 million across 81 dates, a single-calendar-year record at the time.

“It’s a feat that is remarkable. It is huge for Latin music,” Hans Schafer, SVP of Global Touring at Live Nation, said of that year’s run.

Bad Bunny‘s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour did not visit the US, the world’s largest recorded-music market, and still finished as the highest-grossing tour a male Latin artist has staged.Music Business Worldwide