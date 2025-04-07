ATC Group acquires majority stake in Jamie Osman’s Easy Life Entertainment

London-headquartered All Things Considered (ATC) Group has acquired a majority stake in Easy Life Entertainment, as the independent music company continues to expand its portfolio through acquisitions.

ATC recently reported that its revenue more than doubled in 2024 to around GBP £50 million (USD $63.9 million at the average exchange rate for 2024) after spending a multimillion-dollar sum on M&As over the past three years.

Its recent transactions include the purchase of a 50% stake in McKeown Events (now known as Joy Entertainment) for GBP £475,000 ($371,925); a 55% stake in Raw Power Management (Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Jordan Adetunji, You Me At Six and Heartworms) for £1.41 million; and a 60% stake in merch firm Sandbag, among others.

ATC’s latest acquisition, Easy Life, was founded by Jamie Osman in 2014. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Easy Life is described as an “independent business across artist management, recordings and PR.”

The acquisition brings Easy Life’s artist management, recordings, and PR services — Real Life Management, Easy Life Records and Turn The Page — under the ATC umbrella, adding to the group’s portfolio of music industry assets that served more than 860 clients globally prior to the acquisition.

“Jamie’s entrepreneurialism is hugely respected within the industry, and today’s acquisition perfectly complements what we are building at ATC and our ability to serve and support artists at every stage of their careers.” Adam Driscoll, ATC Group

Real Life Management represents acts including Bury Tomorrow, SOTA, Bears in Trees, Lexie Carroll, Mouth Culture, and Anaïs, while Easy Life Records has delivered Top 40 albums for artists like Lower Than Atlantis and Tonight Alive.

“We are excited to welcome Easy Life Entertainment to the Group,” said Adam Driscoll, CEO, ATC Group.

“Jamie’s entrepreneurialism is hugely respected within the industry, and today’s acquisition perfectly complements what we are building at ATC and our ability to serve and support artists at every stage of their careers.”

The deal also brings in Turn The Page, Easy Life’s publicity and plugging company led by Mark James, which has managed campaigns for rock acts including All Time Low, Sum 41, Deaf Havana, Neck Deep, Simple Plan, Travie McCoy, and Tool.

For ATC Group, the acquisition further expands its offerings under its three divisions: Representation, Services, and Events & Experiences.

The company has expanded its offerings beyond traditional artist management to include touring, merchandising, e-commerce, livestreaming, and event promotion.

ATC tades on the subscription-based exchange Aquis, having raised £4.1 million in its IPO in December 2021 The company’s board is now considering moving the company’s listing status “to a market operated by the London Stock Exchange,” ATC said in February.

According to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, ATC Group’s market cap value is currently £17.78 million (approx $22.9 million at current exchange rates).

“I’ve been an avid admirer of Adam and the team’s desire to offer a truly multi-faceted approach to the modern music industry, something we have been slowly building within our group of companies,” Osman said.

“This partnership will allow us to offer stronger services to our management clients, be more ambitious in our masters and label acquisition and grow our press services on a global scale. My mantra has always been, ‘only work with good people’, that feels very true of this new venture. We look forward to growing Easy Life Entertainment over the coming years alongside the team at ATC.”

With headquarters in London and offices in Los Angeles, New York, and across Europe, ATC’s existing management division already represents artists like Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Sleaford Mods and Yaeji.

Its booking arm, ATC Live, handles over 570 artists including Amyl & The Sniffers, Big Thief, Black Pumas, English Teacher, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C., Good Neighbours, Jungle, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Royel Otis, Squid, The Lumineers and Yard Act.

