Asia-focused fund blackx partners with Japan’s ASOBISYSTEM to expand J-pop globally

Singapore-based blackx, which focuses on music investments across Asia, has partnered with Japanese talent management company ASOBISYSTEM on expanding the reach of J-pop globally.

The partnership seeks to develop intellectual property, create new revenue streams for artists, and enhance international fan engagement for ASOBISYSTEM‘s roster, which includes over 100 artists, models, and creators from Japan’s entertainment industry.

“We are currently witnessing an unprecedented global momentum for J-Pop, leading a new generation of Japanese music to a global audience,” said Hiroki Shirasuka, Head of Japan for blackx.

Shirasuka joined the company in 2023.

blackx said Japan’s music industry is known for its approach to fan engagement through concerts, merchandise, and immersive experiences. Japan currently ranks as the world’s second-largest music market, according to IFPI’s 2024 Music Report. The country’s domestic music consumption continues to grow alongside the increasing adoption of international streaming services.

Separate data from Luminate shows that in 2023, Japanese-language music saw its market share of the world’s Top 10,000 streaming tracks increase to 2.1% from 1.3% in 2022.

ASOBISYSTEM, founded in 2007, manages several high-profile artists, including Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, who debuted in 2011 and has completed five world tours; Atarashii Gakko!, which performed at Coachella last year and completed a 26-city world tour; Fruits Zipper, a seven-member group formed in 2022 under ASOBISYSTEM’s KAWAII LAB. label; and producer Yasutaka Nakata, who created Ado’s global hit New Genesis for the musical anime film One Piece Film: Red.

“We are excited to partner with ASOBISYSTEM, a company at the forefront of J-Pop’s innovation, with an unmatched history of creativity and cultural influence, and that shares our vision for global impact. With our extensive resource and experience, blackx aims to support ASOBISYSTEM in continuing to break new boundaries and amplify Japanese pop culture on a global scale,” blackx’s Shirasuka added.

Tan Chee Meng, CEO of blackx, added: “This partnership with ASOBISYSTEM further underpins our vision to elevate the understanding and appreciation of Asian culture globally. By creating opportunities where culture and creativity coalesce, we aim to foster deep emotional bonds between artists and fans across borders.”

“Collaborating with ASOBISYSTEM to expand the influence of Japan’s top talents globally will bring us one step closer to realizing this vision.”

For ASOBISYSTEM, the deal provides financial backing and strategic support to expand its artists’ reach internationally.

“We are dedicated to nurturing the diverse talents of artists and maximizing their reach to a global audience. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to collaborate with blackx, leveraging their expertise and support to further expand opportunities for artists,” Yusuke Nakagawa, CEO of ASOBISYSTEM, said.

The two companies plan to expand beyond traditional music to develop IPs through cross-industry collaborations, although specific projects were not detailed in the announcement.

“Together, we will set new benchmarks on how music, culture and creativity intersect across industries and markets,” said Yusuke Nakagawa.

blackx works with creators to manage, develop, and monetize music assets through acquisitions and collaborations. The company, launched in 2022 with $100 million in financing, says it employs a comprehensive approach to intellectual property management and distribution.

In 2023, blackx signed a global music rights partnership with Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua, spanning the management of rights to Chua’s repertoire of musical IP rights. That same year, it acquired the catalog of Taiwanese songwriter, Frances Wang (Zhong Yan), spanning over 230 songs.

The ASOBISYSTEM partnership marks the latest effort in the music industry to globalize J-pop. Recently, Sony Music Publishing Japan announced exclusive digital collectibles for J-pop group Sandal Telephone using its parent company Sony Group’s blockchain technology platform Soneium.

Keiko Ishikawa, Chief Administrative Officer at Sony Music Entertainment Japan, last year told MBW’s World Leaders series that J-pop is now gaining popularity on a global scale.

