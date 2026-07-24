As GEMA awaits its Suno copyright verdict, the German collecting society launches ‘PLAI’ – a fully licensed dataset for training AI music tools

German collecting society GEMA has launched a music dataset built to train AI tools on copyright-cleared content.

The product, called PLAI by GEMA, bundles sound files, metadata, and both composition and master rights from a single source, according to the society.

GEMA describes it as the first offering of its kind in Europe.

Karlsruhe-based AI music transcription company Klangio is the dataset’s first customer.

According to GEMA, PLAI by GEMA is aimed at AI music tools that assist creators during production and whose outputs do not compete with the music used to train them.

The launch comes as GEMA awaits a ruling in its copyright case against AI music generator Suno.

GEMA filed the lawsuit at the Munich Regional Court in January 2025, alleging that Suno trained its music-generation tool on copyrighted recordings without a license.

A decision is expected on July 31.

The same court ruled in GEMA’s favor in a separate case against OpenAI in November 2025, finding that ChatGPT had used song lyrics from GEMA’s repertoire without a license.

The dataset Klangio is using comprises approximately 178,000 sound files from more than 60 genres, according to GEMA, with the training data able to be curated to individual clients’ requirements.

It was developed with partners Bailer Music Publishing, Earmotion Audio Creation, Intervox Production Music, Music Sculptor and Sonoton Music, GEMA says, with other publishers, collecting societies and rights holders able to join.

“With PLAI by GEMA, we are making music content for training AI tools more easily accessible than ever before,” said Thomas Theune, GEMA’s Director of Broadcasting/Online.

“Instead of complex rights clearances, AI tool providers now receive high-quality music data, including all necessary rights, from a single source. This creates legal certainty for developers and new revenue potential for music creators.”

“With PLAI by GEMA, we are demonstrating that AI training and fair compensation for creative professionals are not mutually exclusive. If both sides are interested in responsible collaboration, we can find common solutions and enable innovation on a reliable legal foundation.”

Klangio, founded in 2018 by Sebastian Murgul and Alexander Lüngen, develops AI-based music transcription tools, an approach the company calls “Artificial Auditory Intelligence”.

Its Klangio Transcription Studio converts recordings into playable notation across multiple instruments.

“This creates clarity for all AI tool providers: Anyone who wants legally compliant training data for AI input has a reliable partner in GEMA.” Dr. Kai Welp, GEMA

“Our customers and we ourselves are part of the music industry. That’s why fairness and legal certainty are so important to us,” said Sebastian Murgul, CEO of Klangio.

“With the GEMA music dataset, we’ve found the solution we’ve been waiting for: legally sound training data where all rights are truly covered.”

“This gives us the confidence to further develop our AI tools on a solid foundation. It shows that fair remuneration and innovative AI development can go hand in hand.”

“As the first collecting society, we have not only developed a licensing model, but are now also launching a concrete product on the market,” said Dr. Kai Welp, General Counsel of GEMA.

“This creates clarity for all AI tool providers: Anyone who wants legally compliant training data for AI input has a reliable partner in GEMA.”

“Regarding the licensing of generative AI providers, we are hoping for a positive ruling in the case against Suno on July 31,” Welp added.

“It must be made clear that the use of creative works must be compensated regardless of where the training takes place and even when the original works are stored in the systems. This requires the courts, but above all, a political framework.”

GEMA says PLAI by GEMA concerns the training of AI models on cleared content, and that the separate question of generative AI providers’ licensing obligations remains the subject of its ongoing case against Suno.

In its most recent annual report, GEMA described AI-generated music as a “high risk” to its revenues while identifying its OpenAI ruling as a “high opportunity” to build a sustainable licensing market.

GEMA represents the copyrights of more than 100,000 members in Germany and over two million rights holders worldwide.Music Business Worldwide