Artists First launches Music Division led by Carmen Murray

Talent management and production company Artists First has launched a Music Division.

The new division will be led by Carmen Murray, founder and Co-CEO of music company TITLE 9, in the newly created role of Founding Advisor.

Murray will help establish and guide the company’s music strategy and develop opportunities across music, sports, branding, intellectual property, and strategic partnerships, Artists First said on Tuesday (June 30).

Working alongside her business partner Michael Michel, Murray will collaborate with Artists First‘s management teams to create pathways for athletes and actors to engage with the music industry through business development, brand collaborations, and other cross-industry initiatives.

Murray is the Founder and Co-CEO of TITLE 9, a management, production, and intellectual property company that represents artists, producers, songwriters, and other creatives.

According to the company, TITLE 9 was founded in 1997 and operates as a full-service management, production, publishing, and record label company, with a base in Los Angeles and studios in New York.

Artists First did not specify whether Murray‘s advisory role changes the operation of TITLE 9, or whether any of its roster or assets will move to the new division.

Over her career, Murray has built partnerships with music companies including Universal Music Publishing Group, Def Jam Recordings, Atlantic Records, Republic Records, Epic Records, Motown, Warner Chappell Music, EMPIRE, MNRK Music Group, BMG, SRC Records, and Roc Nation, according to the company.

Her work has contributed to Grammy-recognized projects and to collaborations spanning artists, producers, songwriters, executives, athletes, and brands, Artists First said.

“I’ve worked closely with Carmen for many years and have seen firsthand her ability to deliver results across multiple areas of the entertainment industry,” said Peter Principato, Chairman of Artists First, and E. Brian Dobbins, the company’s CEO.

“As we continue to grow, we’re sharply focused on opportunities that create genuine synergy across the company to expand what’s possible for our clients, and Carmen is uniquely positioned to help us do that.” E. Brian Dobbins, Artists First

“She has an extraordinary reputation and a collaborative approach that aligns with our culture. As we continue to grow, we’re sharply focused on opportunities that create genuine synergy across the company to expand what’s possible for our clients, and Carmen is uniquely positioned to help us do that.”

Murray added: “Artists First has built an extraordinary reputation by championing talent and fostering long-term creative careers.”

“Throughout my career, I have seen that the greatest opportunities are created when creative communities unite around a common purpose.” Carmen Murray, Artists First

“I am honored to help lead the launch of the Music Division and create new opportunities at the intersection of music, entertainment, sports, and brands.

“Throughout my career, I have seen that the greatest opportunities are created when creative communities unite around a common purpose. I look forward to bridging relationships across the creative community and helping build the Music Division into a significant driver of growth, innovation, and market impact for the organization.”

Artists First was founded as Principato-Young Entertainment by Principato and Paul Young.

It rebranded under its current name in 2018, after Young‘s exit and an investment that gave Electus a majority stake in the business.

The company now sits within the Propagate Content group and works from offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

Its management roster includes Jon M. Chu, Awkwafina, Kate McKinnon, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Randall Park.

Artists First‘s production credits include the series Black-ish, Key & Peele, and Reno 911!, and the films Quiz Lady, Central Intelligence, and The Blackening.

The launch of the Music Division follows a leadership change at Artists First.

In December 2025, Principato moved from CEO to Chairman, and Dobbins was named CEO.

Dobbins joined the company in 2000 and was named Co-President in 2019.Music Business Worldwide