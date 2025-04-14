Armin Zerza played a key role in Activision Blizzard’s $69bn sale to Microsoft. Now he’s joining Warner Music Group as CFO.

Warner Music Group has hired a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Armin Zerza joins WMG as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective May 5, reporting to CEO Robert Kyncl.

Zerza will succeed Bryan Castellani as Warner’s EVP and CFO; Castellani joined WMG’s executive team in October 2023.

Zerza most recently served in the C-suite at gaming giant Activision Blizzard, while it was traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

During a decade at Activision Blizzard, he served as both CFO and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He played a pivotal role in the company’s all-cash $68.7 billion acquisition by Microsoft, which closed in 2023.

In a press release issued today (April 14), Warner said that Zerza’s track record “in driving sustainable financial performance, along with deep expertise in managing complex global operations, positions him perfectly to contribute to continued success at WMG”.

Robert Kyncl said: “Armin arrives with 30 years of global experience and a track record of delivering outstanding results through operational excellence, commercial innovation, and financial discipline.

“He’ll help us evolve our long-term strategy and build WMG for the lasting benefit of our artists, songwriters, investors, employees, and partners.”

Kyncl added: “I’d also like to thank Bryan for his invaluable contributions to WMG. He’s been a great partner and exemplary team player during many important moves, positioning the company for sustained success. All of us wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Armin Zerza said, “I am thrilled to join WMG, a dynamic and innovative leader in the music industry.

“I believe the business has tremendous potential and look forward to working closely with Robert and the talented team at WMG to help deliver its ambitious vision for innovation, growth, and long-term value creation.”

Bryan Castellani said “It’s been a rewarding experience to contribute to the ongoing evolution of this great company. There’s so much we achieved at a pivotal time for the industry. I thank Robert, the Board of Directors, and everyone at WMG, especially the global finance team.”

Zerza joined Activision Blizzard in August 2015 following more than 20 years of senior leadership experience at Procter & Gamble, serving in North America, Europe, and Latin America.

He held a number of CFO roles across P&G, including on multibillion-dollar businesses such as its European Baby Care and Latin America divisions as well as the company’s global M&A team.

Zerza holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and Commerce from Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Prior to joining Warner Music Group in 2023, Bryan Castellani spent more than two decades at The Walt Disney Company, most recently as CFO for Disney Entertainment & ESPN.Music Business Worldwide