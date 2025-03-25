Armada’s BEAT Music Fund buys stake in catalog of DJ and producer Tiga

BEAT Music Fund, Armada Music Group’s dance music investment company, has acquired the rights to “a large portion” of masters from Tiga, a DJ, producer, and founder of Turbo Recordings.

The company said that the deal includes rights to some of Tiga‘s most streamed tracks, including the hit Sunglasses at Night, Bugatti, and You Gonna Want Me, Let’s Go Dancing, and HAL ft. Kölsch. The tracks have collectively amassed over 33 million Spotify streams.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. Tiga described the deal as “a pivotal moment for me as an artist.”

“We share a passion for dance music and a deep respect for creators in this space, and I look forward to working closely with the Armada team to reinvigorate my work and expand the influence of the techno genre,” he said.

Tiga started releasing music in the late ’90s and gained popularity with his electronic cover of Corey Hart’s Sunglasses at Night in 2001. His subsequent albums, Sexor and Ciao!, produced hits like You Gonna Want Me.

Recent remixes highlight the relevance of Tiga’s catalog. DJ and producer Layton Giordani’s remix of Tiga and Audion’s 2013 track Let’s Go Dancing landed at No. 1 on the 1001Tracklists’ DJ Charts, accumulating nearly 2 million streams across streaming platforms. DJ Reinier Zonneveld and Zyntherius’ remix of Tiga’s 2001 hit Sunglasses at Night became a 2024 club anthem, BEAT Music Fund said.

Maykel Piron, CEO of Armada Music Group, said, “Tiga is a generational talent who has left an indelible mark on the dance music industry. His prolific work – as both a solo artist and producer – has helped shape the genre for nearly 30 years. We’re honored to preserve Tiga’s legacy and look forward to seizing new opportunities to revitalize his iconic hits.”

The acquisition comes as independent labels increasingly buy catalogs to generate revenue and revive classic hits.

Armada Music — the indie label behind dance/techno legends like Chicane, Paul Oakenfold and Ferry Corsten — launched BEAT Music fund in 2023, with plans to spend $100 million on M&A in its first two years. Last year, Armada reorganized itself under a new parent company, Armada Music Group, raising the goal for BEAT Music to $500 million over the next five years.

Since its launch, the fund has built a dance genre roster that includes DJ and music producer Kevin Saunderson, Markus Schulz, Robbie Rivera, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Jax Jones, Amba Shepherd, VIVa MUSiC, Sola Records, NYC-based house label King Street Sounds, Chocolate Puma and more.

BEAT, which stands for “Best Ever Acquired Tracks,” is backed by Pinnacle Financial Partners, a Nashville, Tennessee-based financial services firm with $52.5 billion in assets as of the end of 2024.

