Ari Gelaw promoted to SVP, Creative A&R at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Ari Gelaw to Senior Vice President, Creative A&R.

The company announced the promotion on Monday (July 27).

Gelaw will remain based in the company’s Los Angeles office, reporting to SMP President, Head of US A&R Katie Welle.

In her expanded role, she will lead SMP‘s US R&B/Hip-Hop team across the publisher’s New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles offices.

She will also continue to focus on songwriter development and discovery, and on deeper collaboration across Sony Music Publishing‘s teams worldwide.

Gelaw joined Sony Music Publishing in 2022 as Vice President, Creative A&R.

SMP said she has been instrumental to its creative advancement and roster growth since she joined.

Her signings include BigXthaPlug, Monaleo, Victoria Monét, FLO, Samara Cyn, BBYKOBE and J White.

She has also worked with hitmakers including Mustard, INK, Yeat, Leon Thomas and Camper.

“Her sharp creative instinct and dedication to songwriters have been key to our growth, and this promotion reflects her continued impact both creatively and as a leader.” Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing

Katie Welle, President, Head of US A&R at Sony Music Publishing, said: “Ari is an exceptional A&R and incredibly skilled at supporting talent.

“Her sharp creative instinct and dedication to songwriters have been key to our growth, and this promotion reflects her continued impact both creatively and as a leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work alongside Ari as we continue to elevate the success of our roster and our team.”

Ari Gelaw said: “I’m grateful to Katie and Jon for their continued belief in me, and I am excited for this next step. There’s incredible momentum across the R&B and hip-hop space, and I look forward to working with our amazing team to build on this energy and help our songwriters reach even greater heights.”

“There’s incredible momentum across the R&B and hip-hop space, and I look forward to working with our amazing team to build on this energy.” Ari Gelaw, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

Welle was herself promoted to President, Head of US A&R in early 2025, reporting to SMP Chairman and CEO Jon Platt.

Gelaw‘s promotion follows a series of R&B and hip-hop honors for Sony Music Publishing.

The publisher was named Publisher of the Year at the 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in June, with its songwriters recognized across 27 of the year’s top R&B, hip-hop and gospel songs.

Gelaw accepted the award on SMP‘s behalf.

The awards rank the year’s most-performed songs using Luminate streaming and radio data.

luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, published in part by SMP, was named ASCAP‘s top R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year.

ASCAP said luther spent 13 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the same event, Mustard was named Songwriter of the Year and Leon Thomas received the Vanguard Award – both among the writers Gelaw works with.

SMP also took Publisher of the Year at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

One of Gelaw‘s signings, BigXthaPlug, struck a global publishing deal with SMP.

The Texas-born rapper’s 2025 album I Hope You’re Happy reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 and produced the single All The Way, which reached No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Before Sony Music Publishing, Gelaw was Director of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group.

There, she signed and collaborated with artists including Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Coi Leray.

Earlier, she worked in Atlantic Records‘ Urban A&R department for two years.

The promotion is the latest in a run of leadership moves at SMP, which promoted Shane Knotts to SVP, Global Royalties earlier this year.

In February, the company also appointed Roslyn Pineda as President, Asia, and opened a flagship office in the Philippines.

The publisher promoted Michael Riggs to SVP, Licensing & Income Tracking, in March, followed by ZaZa Kazadi elevation to Senior Director, A&R, UK & Europe, in May.

Earlier this month, SMP also promoted Luis Pinilla to Senior Vice President, Global Head of Strategy.Music Business Worldwide