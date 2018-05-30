Apple launches global music publishing division, headed by Elena Segal

Apple has launched a new internal division dedicated to music publishing and music publishers, MBW understands, led by respected exec Elena Segal.

Segal, who was previously Legal Director of iTunes International, is stepping up to become Apple Music’s Global Director of Music Publishing.

The legal & business affairs specialist (pictured), who is well-known amongst the upper echelons of the music publishing community, will split her time between London and the US.

MBW hears that the new music publishing team at Apple Music will contain sub-divisions including Operations, Commercial, Publisher Relations and A&R. (The latter refers to assisting the music industry with the development of key songwriters, rather than signing talent directly.)

The initiative is one of the first major moves from the new head of Apple Music worldwide, Oliver Schusser – who was promoted from his previous role as VP of iTunes international in April.

Schusser relocated from the UK to California for his new role, but continues to be a regular visitor to London, and is understood to be attending the city’s Ivor Novello Awards with Segal tomorrow (May 31).

“Oliver wants to underline the importance of publishing and songwriters to Apple. That’s what this move is all about.”

A source told MBW: “Oliver is well aware that much of the most important artist discovery happening in the music industry today comes from the publishing side of the business.

“He is also aware that record labels and artists are well served by industry relations teams at streaming platforms – they are in and out of those offices every day – but that publishing hasn’t yet enjoyed that kind of direct relationship.

“Oliver wants to underline the importance of publishing and songwriters to Apple. That’s what this move is all about.”

Elena Segal joined Apple in 2006 after four years as an Associate at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.

She has since covered a wide range of legal and licensing matters for iTunes and Apple Music – including the initial licensing required to launch the iTunes Store in multiple territories.

Segal also headed up licensing for the global launch of Apple Music, which first arrived in over 100 markets back in June 2015.Music Business Worldwide