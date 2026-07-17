Apple Music hikes subscription prices citing ‘rising licensing costs’

Apple Music has raised its subscription prices worldwide, in its first increase to the service since 2022.

The new pricing is already live on Apple‘s pricing pages in the US, the UK and Europe, and MBW understands it is rolling out across other markets.

In the US, the Individual plan rose to $11.99 per month from $10.99, the Family plan to $19.99 from $16.99 and the Student plan to $6.99 from $5.99.

The new pricing took effect today (July 17), and marks the first increase to Apple Music‘s prices since October 2022.

Apple confirmed the price increase and the reason behind the change in a statement provided to MBW:

“As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today,” the company said.

You can see the old pricing and new pricing in the US below:

In the UK, the Individual plan rose to £11.99 from £10.99 and the Family plan to £19.99 from £16.99.

In Europe, the Individual plan rose to €11.99 from €10.99, the Family plan to €19.99 from €16.99 and the Student plan to €6.99.

“As a result of rising licensing costs, Apple Music is increasing its subscription price beginning today.” Apple Music

New subscribers to Apple Music pay the new prices immediately, while existing subscribers are typically moved to them at their next billing cycle after being notified by Apple.

Apple Music had held its prices unchanged since October 2022, when it raised the US Individual plan to $10.99 from $9.99.

Apple Music launched in June 2015 priced at $9.99 per month in the US, and held that price for seven years before the 2022 increase.

At the time, Apple gave the same reason, saying the change was “due to an increase in licensing costs” and that “artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music.”

Its 2022 round also raised the prices of Apple TV+ and the Apple One bundle, and was applied worldwide.

Rival Spotify implemented a price rise in the US and other markets in early 2026, and its Individual plan now costs $12.99 per month there, up from $11.99.

Spotify‘s February round also lifted its US Family plan to $21.99 and its Student plan to $6.99.

Apple Music‘s new $11.99 US Individual price sits $1 below Spotify‘s.

The move followed a pattern of international price increases that Spotify has implemented across multiple markets over the past year, including the UK, Switzerland and Australia, and various markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

The company has consistently signaled that regular pricing adjustments would become an ongoing strategic priority as it pursues sustained profitability.

During the company’s recent Q3 earnings call, Co-Chief Executive Officer Alex Norström addressed questions about pricing strategy.

“We… saw steady retention rates following the rollout of our recent price increases across more than 150 markets. These results show the power of the product and the loyalty of our subscribers,” Norström said on the call.

The major record companies have pushed streaming services to raise subscription fees, arguing that prices have not kept pace with inflation and remain low compared with video services such as Netflix.

Industry figures have long argued that music streaming is underpriced compared with video, a point underscored last year when Apple raised the price of Apple TV+ to $12.99 while Apple Music stayed at $10.99.

The global music-subscription market reached 921.6 million subscribers at the end of 2025, nearing 1 billion, with Spotify the largest service worldwide.Music Business Worldwide