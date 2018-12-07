Apple acquires A&R and creative services company Platoon

MBW understands that Apple has acquired Platoon, the London-based creative services firm founded in 2016 by music industry veteran Denzyl Feigelson and LoveFilm co-founder, Saul Klein.

Platoon has developed a raft of early-stage artists in the UK and US over the past two years who have gone on to make waves in the global business.

The company worked with the likes of Stateside breakout act Billie Eilish before she signed to Interscope in 2017, in addition to UK stars Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith. The former went on to sign a seven-figure deal with Universal/Polydor, while the latter inked a distribution deal with Sony’s The Orchard for her debut album, released in June 2018.

Other acts who have worked with Platoon across the firm’s suite of video, audio and marketing services include Jacob Banks (before signing to Interscope), Rex Orange County (before signing with AWAL), Mr Eazi and YEBBA, amongst many others.

Prior to launching Platoon, Feigelson worked with Apple for over 15 years across live events and artist relations. He was also the original founder of Artists Without A Label – which evolved into Kobalt-owned services company AWAL.

“The Apple deal gives Platoon the backing and resources to accomplish its vision and continue its goal to develop original music and visual content – while leaving artists free to sign with who they want and distribute their music where they want.” MBW source

MBW understands that Feigelson will now lead Platoon’s team of 12 full-time employees from its Tileyard HQ in London, where it has two recording studios. Platoon will continue to support artists across areas including tour support, original content, social media marketing and global expansion strategies.

A source close to Platoon told MBW: “The Apple deal gives Platoon the backing and resources to accomplish its vision and continue its goal to develop original music and visual content – while leaving artists free to sign with who they want and distribute their music where they want.”

Platoon is already working with new talent for 2019 including Isaac Dunbar.

When interviewed by MBW sister magazine Music Business UK back in January, Feigelson told us: “We’re pretty label-friendly. We have great relationships with every label and we often have ‘can we do this together?’ conversations.”

However, he added: “I really do think a global artist will break through Platoon and it will change perceptions… when you know how to interpret data, you can be so smart about where you spend your money.”

In September, MBW revealed that Platoon had expanded into South Africa via its Cape Town Creative Lab (CTCL).

[Pictured L-R: Saul Klein and Denzyl Feigelson, taken by Alex Davison for Music Business UK]Music Business Worldwide