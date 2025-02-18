Andrew Klein promoted to President of Global Partnerships at AEG Presents

Live events and promotion company AEG Presents has promoted Andrew Klein to President of Global Partnerships.

Klein, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, will continue to be based in New York and will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Shawn Trell. In his new role, Klein will oversee all sales and activation business for AEG Presents’ Global Partnerships division.

A two-decade veteran of AEG Presents, Klein has been responsible for leading sponsorship sales efforts across the company’s tours, festivals, and music venues, including Stagecoach Festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, the New Orleans Jazz Fest & Heritage Festival, the company’s more than 55 owned and operated venues, and numerous music tours.

In a statement on Tuesday (February 18), AEG Presents described Klein as a recognized pioneer in the field of “merging brands with bands.” The company credits him with developing some of its most prominent sponsorships, including H&M’s global licensing deal with Coachella, tour sponsorship deals between Justin Bieber, Xbox, Ubisoft, and Motorola, and Katy Perry’s sponsorship deal with Staples.

Klein was listed in Variety’s Dealmakers Impact Report in 2016 and Billboard’s Branding Power Players list in 2018. He helped pioneer live music streaming, playing a key role in executing broadcasts for the AT&T Blue Room with New Orleans Jazz Fest, Coachella, and the Mile High Music Festival. More recently, he was instrumental in orchestrating live stream deals between YouTube and Coachella, as well as Amazon and Stagecoach.

Prior to joining AEG, Klein was President of New York-headquartered Entertainment Marketing Communications International (EMCI), a music sponsorship sales and activations company, where he oversaw the sponsorship program for the original Lilith Fair. That included deals with Volkswagen, the Borders bookstore chain, Tower Records, Levi’s, and Chevrolet, among others. He also orchestrated partnerships between Tommy Hilfiger and Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain and Gitano Jeans, and the Rolling Stones and Sprint.

“Andrew has spent years cultivating relationships and identifying brands and partners to bring critical value and expanded reach across our entire portfolio,” Trell said. “I’m happy to see him elevated to this new position – it’s well deserved – and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

“The opportunities in our company have never been more exciting or abundant for driving meaningful results for our partners.” Andrew Klein, AEG Presents

Klein added: “The opportunities in our company have never been more exciting or abundant for driving meaningful results for our partners. I look forward to continuing to develop and implement innovative programs that amplify our world-class brand partners and industry-leading music assets.”

A division of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), AEG Presents is the world’s second-largest presenter of live music and entertainment, behind only Live Nation. Besides the aforementioned Coachella, Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Mile High Music Fest, AEG Presents’ tentpole events include British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Buckeye Country Superfest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East.

Klein’s promotion follows several other notable appointments at AEG Presents in recent months, including Angie Rho’s appointment to Senior Vice President, Global Touring, and Weston Herbert’s appointment to Vice President, Global Touring last month.

The company recently implemented a new management structure for its international operations, with Adam Wilkes assuming responsibility for regional operations in Asia-Pacific and Europe in the new position of President and CEO, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Alex Hill assumed leadership of all of AEG’s global real estate and venue operations outside of the United States, in the new position of President and CEO, AEG International.Music Business Worldwide