Andi Arya Dwi Putra promoted to Head of TuneCore, Indonesia

Believe-owned distribution company TuneCore has promoted Andi Arya Dwi Putra to the role of Head of TuneCore, Indonesia.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday (July 15), was made jointly by Brian Miller, Chief Business Officer at TuneCore, and Cyrus Chen, Regional Head of TuneCore, APAC, to whom Andi will report.

In his role, Andi is responsible for managing the company’s roster of artists throughout Indonesia, driving its growth strategy, and overseeing initiatives that empower independent artists and labels through global music distribution and artist development programs.

Through strategic marketing and DSP partnerships, Andi will foster opportunities for Indonesian artists to build careers and connect with audiences worldwide, while increasing TuneCore‘s presence and reputation in the country.

“Andi’s extensive knowledge of the Indonesian music landscape makes him the ideal candidate to drive our business in the region and ensure our Indonesian artists are getting the attention and resources.” Brian miller, tunecore

Commenting on the appointment, Brian Miller, said: “Artists outside of the US continue to make up a majority of TuneCore‘s new releases, and having Heads of TuneCore who are experts in their local music scene allows us to provide specialized guidance and best serve artists in their home markets, while helping them find fans around the world.”

“Andi’s extensive knowledge of the Indonesian music landscape makes him the ideal candidate to drive our business in the region and ensure our Indonesian artists are getting the attention and resources they need in order to thrive.”

“My five-year journey with TuneCore has given me a front-row seat to the incredible grit and creativity of Indonesia’s independent music community,” said Andi.

“As we enter a dynamic new era for creators, and as I step into this new role, I am fully committed to TuneCore‘s mission of putting artists first and driving innovation to keep Indonesian artists at the forefront of the industry.”

“My five-year journey with TuneCore has given me a front-row seat to the incredible grit and creativity of Indonesia’s independent music community.” Andi Arya Dwi Putra, Tunecore

Multiple Indonesian TuneCore artists have gained popularity recently, according to the company.

They include indie/folk-pop group Fourtwnty, whose single Mangu rose into the public consciousness years after its release, breaking into the Spotify Global Top 10, amassing nearly 300 million streams, and spending multiple consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Indonesia Songs chart.

“Indonesia continues to be one of the most exciting and complex markets in Southeast Asia.” Cyrus Chen, tunecore

In late 2025, TuneCore artist Barasuara simultaneously reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Indonesia, as well as Apple Music‘s Today Hits and Viral Hits, the company said.

“Indonesia continues to be one of the most exciting and complex markets in Southeast Asia,” said Cyrus Chen.

“Having worked closely with Andi, I’ve seen firsthand how well he navigates that complexity, from building artist relationships to understanding the cultural nuances that make this market unique.

“I have full confidence that his leadership will help us get closer to our artists and unlock the next stage of growth in Indonesia.”

Andi‘s appointment comes on the heels of TuneCore’s expansion of its international leadership team in May, when Chen was named Regional Head of TuneCore, APAC, and Basile Beaugendre was named Regional Head of TuneCore, Europe.

Chen had served as Head of TuneCore, Southeast Asia, since 2020, while Miller was promoted from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Business Officer in April.

The Believe-owned distributor is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, more than a decade after being acquired by Believe in 2015 and expanding its focus on artist development.

Recent initiatives include an April partnership with fintech firm RoyFi to offer royalty advances to independent artists.

That same month, Believe and TuneCore began automatically blocking the distribution of AI-generated tracks made using unlicensed platforms such as Suno, while signing licensing deals with ElevenLabs and Udio.

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