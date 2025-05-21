Amazon Music launches AI-powered search tool in US beta

Amazon Music rolled out an AI-powered search tool in beta in the US on Tuesday (May 20) to enhance music discovery on the platform.

Available to select Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, the feature expands discovery experiences from standard artist searches, Amazon said in a blog post.

The tool generates curated music collections and allows users to create AI-generated playlists tailored to specific artists, among other things.

“Want to dive more into BLACKPINK? With a simple search you might discover a collection of their earlier hits that defined the group’s signature sound, learn about the artists in the group who embarked on solo careers like JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA, or discover that the group has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga,” Amazon Music explained.

"This new feature is about transforming each search into a journey of musical discovery, and we're thrilled to start introducing it to customers." Ryan Redington, Amazon Music

The AI feature is powered by Bedrock, Amazon’s platform for integrating various AI foundation models including Anthropic, DeepSeek, Meta, and Stability AI. It’s initially rolling out on iOS devices and currently covers a limited number of artists, with plans for expansion. A search for country artist Jelly Roll, for example, now highlights emotional ballads and collaborations, including his Save Me duet with Lainey Wilson and an Amazon Music Original with T-Pain, Should’ve Been a Cowboy.

Users searching for Bad Bunny might discover influential artists who inspired his sound and highlight hit collabs with artists like Cardi B and Feid, Amazon said.

For beta participants, accessing the feature requires downloading the latest Amazon Music iOS app version, navigating to the ‘Find’ button, entering an artist’s name and tapping ‘Search’, then selecting the ‘Explore’ option.

Ryan Redington, General Manager of Amazon Music: "This new feature is about transforming each search into a journey of musical discovery, and we're thrilled to start introducing it to customers.

“This beta builds on our previous AI innovations and represents our ongoing commitment to connecting artists and fans in meaningful ways. We can’t wait to see how fans will use it to enhance how they’re enjoying music on our service.” Ryan Redington, Amazon Music

“By leveraging AI to enhance search and discovery features, we’re making it easier for fans to dive deeper into the worlds of their favorite artists and find new ones they’ll love. This beta builds on our previous AI innovations and represents our ongoing commitment to connecting artists and fans in meaningful ways. We can’t wait to see how fans will use it to enhance how they’re enjoying music on our service.”

Amazon Music’s move follows similar AI integration efforts across the music streaming space. In April 2024, Amazon Music introduced Maestro, an AI playlist generator that helps users create “any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can’t.”

In 2023, Amazon Music said it partnered with generative AI music company Endel for the latter company to produce wellness playlists using its AI tech.

Most recently this year, Amazon announced in February that the latest version of its Alexa voice assistant will be powered by AI, and will feature integration with Suno, one of the AI music generation platforms being sued for copyright infringement in the US and Germany.

