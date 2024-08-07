Alix Kram appointed Head of Marketing at Universal Music Publishing Group in new global role

Universal Music Publishing Group has appointed Alix Kram as Head of Marketing in a newly created global role.

Based in New York, Kram will report to UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, and UMPG COO Marc Cimino.

Additionally, Kram will provide marketing support for Bravado, UMG’s global merchandise and brand management company, reporting to President Matt Young.

In her new role at UMPG, Kram will oversee the company’s marketing efforts, focusing on “creative storytelling and cultural relevancy,” according to UMPG.

UMPG added in the announcement on Wednesday (August 7) that Kram “will work to amplify initiatives across business units and maximiz[e] awareness and opportunities for UMPG-owned catalogs.”

The exec will also work with Universal‘s merch company, Bravado, to “drive strategy and create revenue-generating opportunities” for UMPG/Bravado catalog IP.

UMPG said that Kram brings more than 20 years of experience in “strategic storytelling and brand-building” across the entertainment, music, lifestyle and retail sectors.

Most recently, Kram worked at Netflix, leading the Retail & Consumer Products Marketing team across US/Canada/Australia.

She was responsible for driving strategy, storytelling at retail, broadening Netflix’s reach across new channels of distribution, and overseeing the marketing campaigns of key partners and launches.

Prior to Netflix, Kram served at Warner Music Group as Head of Global Brand Licensing and Retail, developing brand opportunities for artists including Grateful Dead and Wiz Khalifa.

She also worked at Nickelodeon/Paramount as Vice President of Lifestyle & Retail Marketing, a group she established to help evolve the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants into new territory with Jeremy Scott x Moschino, Pharrell and others.

Kram also founded a boutique marketing and branding agency, theKRAMcollective, whose clients included Hasbro, Dreamworks, HBO, Atari, and more.

Marc Cimino, UMPG

Marc Cimino, UMPG COO, said: “Alix is the perfect executive to enhance the incredible stories our songs tell and bring them to life. Not only does she have an outstanding track record in the brand space; she also has a nuanced understanding of strategic, creative marketing that can significantly amplify global opportunities for our writers and songs. Jody and I are thrilled to welcome her to UMPG.”

Matt Young, Bravado

Matt Young, President of Bravado, added: “I’ve known and worked with Alix throughout her career and am confident she will be instrumental in creating new and exciting synergies between Bravado and UMPG.

“We are dedicated to helping UMPG’s incredible roster of songwriters and producers move their brands forward and continue to find new ways for them to reach their fans around the world.”

Alix Kram

Kram said: “I’m grateful to both Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino for this opportunity to delve into UMPG’s iconic catalogs and uncover stories to tell that generate new energy, growth and conversation.

“Upon first meeting, it was clear that they have created a truly global and unique culture – a force in the industry which leads with a passion for songwriters and champions the expertise of the people that make up the company. I am excited to learn from them and the dedicated fan communities that surround these songwriters as I shape this role.”

Added Kram: “This new and unique role also connects me with Bravado and my original music mentor, Matt Young, allowing me to further build, extend and share the stories of some of the world’s most beloved songs in new ways.”Music Business Worldwide