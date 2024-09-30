Alen Torosyan promoted to General Manager of Warner Music Emerging Markets

Alen Torosyan has been appointed to the new role of General Manager of Warner Music Emerging Markets, with his promotion effective today (October 1).

In parallel, respected executive Jonathan Jules joined Warner Music today as the division’s Vice President, Creative.

Both Torosyan and Jules report to Alfonso Perez Soto, Warner Music’s President of Emerging Markets.

Warner Music says that its Emerging Markets division “covers fast-growing territories” across Africa, Eastern Europe, India and the Middle East.

WMG notes that the division has “rapidly expanded its footprint over the last few years, through a range of strategic investments and partnerships, as well as organic growth”.

The division’s roster contains what the company says are “some of the most successful locally and internationally charting artists” at Warner Music, including the likes of Calin, Diljit Dosanjh, Joeboy, KING, and Nora Fatehi.

Alen Torosyan has worked at Warner Music for more than 10 years, including in the Legal & Business Affairs department, before becoming VP, Operations for the Emerging Markets division back in 2021.

Jonathan Jules joins the company from US independent label EMPIRE, where he was VP, International Marketing and Operations.

His brief is to provide strategic direction to the division’s A&R and Marketing teams, helping build Warner Music’s presence across markets and genres.

Alen Torosyan said: “We’ve been building our Emerging Markets division at pace over the last few years.”

“Simon Robson and Alfonso have a clear strategic vision about how we can further grow the business over the next few years and it’s a privilege to have a role in shaping that journey.” Alen Torosyan

Added Torosyan: “There’s never a dull moment when you’re working with such a huge range of talent across some of the most exciting markets in the world and a team that’s so driven to succeed.

“I’m so pleased that Alfonso has placed his trust in me and invited me to join one of the most dynamic teams in the global music business.” Jonathan Jules

Jonathan Jules adds: “I’m excited to have this opportunity to shift the cultural dial through artist development that’s committed to the most exciting talent and music across the hugely diverse region I’ll be working in.

“Alen and Jonathan will be at the heart of the dream team powering our Emerging Markets operations.” Alfonso Perez Soto

“I’ve worked with Alen for many years and have huge respect for his ability to remain unflappable while multitasking on a dozen different projects without losing his forensic focus on detail.

“I’m also delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. He has an entrepreneurial can-do attitude and an ability to read the shifting sands of culture and music, anticipating tomorrow’s trends. Together, they’ll help us superserve artists and rapidly grow our business.”Music Business Worldwide