After raising $3.2m, music production and fan engagement platform AMPOLLO unveils advisory board

Music production and fan engagement platform AMPOLLO has revealed details of its new advisory board.

AMPOLLO, which has raised over £2.5 million (USD $3.2m) in early round funding, was co-founded by CEO Yoram Ben-Israel, CMO Mark Alexiou, and Rebekah Pennington, who heads up Partnerships, Growth and Business Development, respectively.

The company claims to provide “a unique range of user-friendly tools and engagement opportunities to creators working in music.”

AMPOLLO’s new advisory board includes prominent music industry figures, including Velocity Communications Founder and CEO Andy Saunders; Emily White, a founding team member and Senior Product Manager at Spotify, and Colin Barlow, former Managing Director of RCA and Polydor.

It also includes Karl Nielsen, artist manager and branding specialist; and Charlie Rapino, an international, chart-topping record producer and former A&R Director for Sony Music International.

The company says that its new board “will meet quarterly and will be an active, credible voice and advocate for AMPOLLO” and will also “offer opinions, guidance and insight into key issues relating to the company’s international presence”.

The board, which will be Chaired by Andy Saunders, will also “play a key role in guiding AMPOLLO’s wider global strategy”.

Launched in September 2024, AMPOLLO offers proprietary studio tools to remix, create music collaboratively with other users and “unlock creator and audience rewards”.

Artists, labels and other rightsholders can also market and distribute music to fans in what AMPOLLO calls, “an immersive, gamified way,” which it claims opens “new revenue streams for the wider music industry”.

Some of the platform’s key features include stem separation, video and audio recording, stackable audio and preset filters, customizable mixing desks, and social media/audience engagement tools.

AMPOLLO says that it also offers producers assistance with toplines, beats, and collaboration opportunities; helps songwriters/performers find session players and producer collaborations, and offers discovery opportunities for A&R professionals.

Commenting on joining the company’s advisory board, Andy Saunders said: “When structuring this group of advisors, we wanted to bring together a dynamic and varied pool of expertise and opinions from a broad range of backgrounds to enable us to understand how best to serve artists and producers, and in turn create new experiences for music fans.”

Added Saunders: “It’s a real privilege to be able to work alongside my fellow advisory board members and the company’s executive team with their collective wisdom and knowledge helping to generate new ideas and drive new opportunities for AMPOLLO.”

Yoram Ben-Israel CEO of AMPOLLO, added: “We launched AMPOLLO to open up new revenue streams for creators and to help artists and producers propel their careers through collaboration and networking opportunities.

“It’s an honor, therefore, to have such accomplished industry experts on our advisory board who share the same values and vision that we have toward the future of music.

“We’re all very excited about what the future holds for the music industry and are proud to be part of a more sustainable future.”Music Business Worldwide